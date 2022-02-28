The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (8-14) 2021-2022 season came to a close in the first round of the District 4 Class A Playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 23 as they faced off against the second-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Lady Red Raiders (15-9) and were unable to pull off an upset as they fell by a large margin, 57-23.
A slow start to the first half would hinder the Liberty girls throughout the evening, and played from behind for the entirety of the contest.
Lourdes would use a balanced scoring attack that was headed by Masie Reed, who scored seven points, with three other players chipping in buckets to net 13 first-quarter points.
They would do a strong job on the other side of the floor, holding the Lady Mounties to just four points on two baskets, and only Elizabeth Ritchie and Sidney Landis would connect on shots as they entered the second frame down 13-4.
Liberty would once again only net four points in the second quarter, but wouldn’t connect on a single shot from the field as they received all their points from the free-throw line with Landis, Ritchie, and Kaylee Graham all hitting from the charity stripe.
Lourdes would continue to roll on the other end of the floor and would continue to showcase their balance as they had four players combine for 14 points and went into the half with a healthy 27-8 advantage.
The second half opened up with Lourdes once again scoring in bunches, and Reed would finish off her day on the floor with another 10 points that brought her total to a game-high 21 before hitting the bench for the final period.
Liberty would finally get some traction on the offensive side of the floor as they scored seven points during the third frame.
Ritchie would lead the way with three while Graham and Darby Stetter would score two each but would still find themselves trailing big heading down the stretch and into the fourth quarter down 45-15.
Liberty would have their best offensive quarter in the fourth scoring eight points but was once again unable to stop the balanced scoring from Lourdes on the other end as they closed things out with 12 points to bring the final count to 57-23 and end the Liberty girls’ season.
Liberty was led by Landis who turned in a strong performance against a top-notch opponent as she netted a team-high eight points with five rebounds and two assists.
Ritchie was also solid on the night for her team and netted seven points with a team-high six rebounds.
Tierney Patterson and Graham each scored three points while Stetter also added two for Liberty.
The Lourdes team was led by 21 points from Reed and 11 points from Paityn Moyer and had six players score more than four points in the victory.
Though the Lady Mounties season has come to an end, they will have a lot to look forward to in the future as they return all but one player to their lineup in the 2022-2023 season and was one of the only two area girls’ teams to qualify for the playoffs.
The only player set to graduate from the Liberty is senior Emily Kreger, and the Lady Mounties will return all of their top-five scorers in this upcoming year.