LIBERTY – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-8) were unable to pull off a win against one of the top Northern Tier League teams here on Thursday, Jan. 13 as the Towanda Lady Black Knights (6-1) led buzzer-to-buzzer in a 48-16 win.
Towanda got off to an incredible start to the game, with their defense giving Liberty all sorts of problems as they pushed out to a big start that saw them hold Liberty scoreless in the first quarter as they bolstered their lead to 10-0 early.
Liberty would finally get on the board in the second quarter, with Nikki Kiscadden and Elizabeth Ritchie scoring two points each, but Towanda would continue to score at will on the other end as they would head into halftime with a lopsided 27-4 advantage over the Lady Mounties.
In the second half, Liberty would make a push at the lead as they were able to gain some traction on offense scoring seven points, but Towanda would pour in another nine points to extend their lead to 36-11.
In the third-quarter surge, Ritchie would lead the charge with three points while Darby Stetter and Mackenzie Broughton would add two points, but it wouldn’t be enough to put a dent in the Towanda lead.
The Lady Black Knights would close the game with a 6-5 advantage in the fourth to close the door on the possibility of a Lady Mounties comeback and pull off the big 48-16 win.
Liberty was led by Ritchie who notched a team-high nine points in a tough night for the Liberty girls.
Stetter and Broughton would add two points while Kiscadden would also add three points in the loss.
Towanda was led by Porschia Bennett who was unstoppable in the paint as she netted a game-high 26 points in the win.
Liberty, who now sits at 3-8, will have another daunting task on their schedule as they take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (8-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. against another one of the top teams in the NTL this season.