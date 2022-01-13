LIBERTY – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-5) picked up two wins over the past week to extend their win streak to three games with victories over Williamson and Cowanesque Valley, but were topped at home on Monday, Jan. 10 by Muncy by a count of 42-11.
In their road win over Williamson on Wednesday, Jan. 5 the Mounties used a balanced attack that saw Jaclyn Nelson take over and score 20 points in the effort as they came away with an impressive 34-30 win over the Lady Warriors.
During the game, Liberty was able to use a 12-5 advantage in the first quarter to get themselves out to an early advantage, but Williamson would fight back in the second to close the gap.
Nelson was on fire in the first quarter, where she scored from everywhere as she scored eight of her points including a triple that helped her team get out to an early lead.
The Lady Warriors would outscore the Lady Mounties 10-7 to close the gap to just 15-12 at the half and still in striking distance of the lead.
In the third, the Lady Warriors would rally once again and use a stingy defense to take their first lead of the second half as they scored a game-best 13 points in the frame to flip the script and take a 25-23 lead heading into the final frame.
Taylor Rae Jones would take over in the middle two quarters, and scored an impressive 12 points in the middle quarters as her team was able to take the lead. She would hit from deep twice as Williamson would take control heading into the final quarter.
But the Lady Mounties would bounce back, and after allowing their lead to dissipate in the third they held the Lady Warriors to a minuscule two points in the final quarter to pull off the win and extend their win-streak to two.
In the win, Liberty received a stellar outing from Nelson, who scored a game-high 20 points on the night with seven boards, two assists and three steals in the best outing of the season for the Lady Mounties point guard.
Sidney Landis was also able to pour in five points while also pacing her team in rebounds with eight on the night.
Elizabeth Ritchie wasn’t able to get in on the scoring, but was huge on the glass grabbing seven boards and was strong defensively racking up two blocks.
Williamson was once again led by Taylor Rae Jones, who scored a team-high 15 points to go with her seven rebounds and four steals in the loss.
In their next contest of the week, Liberty hosted the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians and picked up yet another win by a score of 49-42 in another tight game that came down to the wire on Friday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Mounties used a balanced offense that saw three players’ notch double-figures to put up one of their best point totals of the season and come away with a key Northern Tier League Small School victory.
The Lady Mounties were able to overcome a slow start where they were outscored 11-3 in the first frame and bounced back in the second quarter as they exploded for 18 points as they attempted to close the gap.
Despite the strong second, CV would continue to hold on to their lead as they netted an impressive 16 points of their own and the Lady Indians would have Liberty on the ropes at the half with the score of 27-21.
But the Mounties would once again stage a comeback in the second half and held the Lady Indians to single-digits in each of the final two quarters while putting up 28 second-half points to pull off the come-from-behind win and extend their win streak to three games.
Nelson would net five of her points in the final frame that was key in the Liberty girls coming away with the win.
In the win, three players topped double-digit scoring as they received another impressive night from Nelson who netted 12 points, while Landis added 11 points and Ritchie poured in 10.
Ritchie added to her night with another stellar game on the boards, as she dominated in the paint with 15 rebounds for a huge double-double.
Landis and Nelson each added five rebounds while Nelson was aggressive on defense, racking up a game-high four steals on the night.
CV was led by another strong outing from Ella Churchill, who scored a game-high 13 points and was unstoppable in the first half where she scored a majority of her buckets.
Also with a strong game for the Lady Indians was Paisley Nudd, who scored 12 points and was on fire from deep where she knocked down a game-high four triples.
In their final contest of the week, Liberty hosted the Muncy Indians and struggled to find success on the offensive end as Muncy dominated the game and routed the Lady Mounties 42-11.
In the loss, Liberty was led by Tierney Patterson who netted a team-high three points while Nelson, Landis, Emily Kreger and Nikki Kiscadden each chipped in two points in a tough night for the Lady Mounties.
The Liberty girls had their final game of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as they traveled to Canton to take on the Lady Warriors, but were unable to bounce back and pick up a win as they were beaten by a score of 48-27.
In the loss, Liberty was led by Kiscadden who was able to notch a career-high in scoring with 15 points while Ritchie added five points and Landis added three.
Both Kaylee Graham and Tierney Patterson were able to score two points in the loss as well.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Liberty girls over the next week and will have a daunting matchup against the Towanda Lady Black Knights (4-1) on Thursday, Jan. 14 at home at 7:30 p.m. against one of the top team so far in the NTL.