MANSFIELD – The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-9) celebrated Senior Night here on Thursday, Jan. 20 but were unable to pick up a victory as the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (10-2) used their size and defensive pressure to pull off a 46-18 victory.
Before the game, Mansfield honored their four seniors on the roster of Shaniyah Sparrah, Ella Farrer, Cheyanne Thompson and Jolyn Farrell.
The NEB girls came out of the gates on fire during the night and darted out to a 7-0 lead early on. Mansfield would end the run with Ella Farrer knocking down a three-pointer, but the Lady Panthers would end the quarter on a tear as they finished the frame up 14-3.
In the second quarter, the Lady Panthers would continue to pull away as their full-court trap would make it difficult for Mansfield to advance the ball as they used a plethora of steals to get out in transition for easy buckets.
They would continue to pile on the scoring until Mansfield was able to get things going with Payton Chapel hitting a deep two-point shot to end the run and Jolyn Farrell and McKenna Lightner each getting a bucket to go during the quarter.
But despite the improved scoring, they would find themselves on the wrong end of a 27-9 halftime score.
NEB would continue to extend their advantage in the third quarter, despite Chapel knocking down two more shots including a three-pointer, and would head into the final quarter up 41-14 with Maisie Neuber taking over the frame scoring eight points.
Mansfield would play the NEB girls close in the fourth, but would fall 5-4 in the quarter and 46-18 overall in the game.
NP-Mansfield was led in scoring by Chapel who poured in seven of her team's 18 points while Ella Farrer added five points as well.
Shaniyah Sparrow, Lightner and Jolyn Farrell each contributed two points in a tough offensive night against a long and talented Lady Panthers defense.
NEB had three players in double figures with Neuber leading the way with 15 points and Kayleigh Thoman who also scored 15 points.
Kate O’Conner also reached 10 points for the Lady Panthers in the win to round out their top scorers.
Mansfield will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 21 as they host the Athens Lady Wildcats (6-3) at 7 p.m.