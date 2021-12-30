In a defensive battle between the 2-4 NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers and the St. John Neumann Lady Golden Knights, the Mansfield girls were unable to steal a win on the road on Thursday, Dec. 23 as they fell by a slim margin of 29-25.
The Lady Tigers found themselves in a hole early, as the Lady Golden Knights took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers would continue to fight and keep things close.
They were led in the frame by standout Payton Chapel who scored five of her teams’ seven points including a three-pointer.
They would tighten up defensively in the second quarter but were unable to get things going on the offensive end as they scored just three points on three free throws, and St. John Neumann extended their advantage to 16-10 at the half.
After their deficit grew in the third quarter with the Lady Golden Knights putting up a game-high 11 points in the third quarter, Mansfield found themselves in an even bigger deficit trailing 27-18, but once again would continue to show true grit as they continued to battle in the defensive slugfest.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers defense would help them make a run at the lead.
After being outscored in every quarter up to that point, Mansfield would hold the St. John Neumann squad to a meager two points as they tried to mount their comeback.
Addison Farrer would do most of the damage for her team, as she netted six of her points in the quarter as her team chipped at the lead.
Shaniyah Sparrow would also chip in one point on a free throw, but it proved to be too little too late as the comeback bid fell just short as they were edged by just two points in a 29-25 final score.
In the loss, Chapel led the way in scoring for the Lady Tigers as she connected on four field goals and was a perfect 2-2 from the line for 11 points.
She also added a team-high eight rebounds to go along with one block as the sophomore continues to be the engine for the Mansfield offense this season as she is averaging team-highs in points and three-pointers made this season.
Also with a big game for the Lady Tigers was Addison Farrer who netted nine points with six coming during the furious fourth-quarter comeback for the Mansfield girls while also chipping in one steal on the night.
Sparrow added three points and three rebounds, one assist and one steal while Ella Farrer was able to contribute two points, a team-high four assists and four rebounds on the night.
McKenna Lightner added four rebounds and two assists while Ella Swingle also added one rebound in the effort.
Mansfield will look to bounce back on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as they travel to take on the Northern Potter Lady Panthers (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to capture their third win of the 2021-2022 season.