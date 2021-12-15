WESTFIELD – The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (1-1) split games in their appearance at the Jack Bush Tournament on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 as they fell to Wellsville in the first round by a score of 50-25 while picking up their first win of the year over the CV Lady Indians (0-2) in the consolation round b a count of 34-28.
The Lady Tigers got the short draw in their first-round matchup, as they took on a tough Wellsville team who ended as the eventual champions of the tournament.
But the Lady Tigers were able to hang around early and even took a lead in the first quarter as Payton Chapel hit two three-pointers in the first frame, including one at the buzzer, to give the Mansfield girls an 11-10 advantage.
But Wellsville would out-score the Lady Tigers 39-15 in the final three quarters, including a 17-0 run that spanned the entire second quarter that put things out of reach as they fell by an eventual count of 50-25.
In the loss, Chapel led the team in scoring with 14 points on four three-pointers to go along with her five rebounds and two steals while McKenna Lightner added four points and seven boards for the Lady Tigers.
Shaniya Sparrow chipped in four points while Ella Farrer added three points, one assist, and one rebound as well.
In the consolation round, the Lady Tigers were able to come away with a much more favorable outcome as they used a strong start to top the CV girls for their first win of the season by a score of 34-28.
Mansfield outscored the Lady Indians 11-5 in the first quarter that helped them get out to a lead they wouldn’t give up throughout.
Sparrow notched a team-high eight points with Lightner and sophomore Addison Farrer each scoring seven points, as well and the Mansfield girls were able to come up with the win.
Lightner also put up a gaudy 16 rebound game (10 defensive and six offensive) that led all players as the CV girls had no answer for her in the paint throughout the evening as she corralled rebound after rebound.
Chapel also added four points, Ella Farrer added three while both Ella Swingle and Megan Spohn added two in the first win for the Lady Tigers.
In their final action of the week, the Lady Tigers were unable to claim a road win as they fell to Muncy by a score of 46-16.
Muncy used a 17-6 advantage in the first quarter and a 14-point performance from Avery Bigelow to hand the Lady Tigers their second loss of the season.
The Lady Tigers were paced in the scoring department by both Chapel and Addison Farrer who notched six points each while Sparrow and Lightner eached chipped in two points as well.
The 1-2 Mansfield girls will host CV in a rematch on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. as they try to string together back-to-back wins over the Lady Indians and claim their second win of the season.