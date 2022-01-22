The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-9) hosted the Athens Lady Wildcats (7-3) on Friday, Jan. 21 but were unable to snap their current losing streak as they fell by a score of 56-21 for their fifth-straight loss of the 2021-2022 season.
The Athens defense kept Mansfield quiet for the majority of the first half, as they used an 11-2 advantage in the first frame to get out to an early lead.
The only Lady Tiger to get on the board in the first was Ella Farrer, who connected on a two-point field goal to keep her team from being blanked in the frame.
They would improve in the second quarter, scoring four points with Shaniyah Sparrow connecting on two free throws and Saige Lehman contributing a basket, but Athens would continue to stifle Mansfield as they scored 14 more points to build a commanding halftime lead of 25-7.
In the second half, Mansfield received new life on offense with four players scoring buckets as they piled in 11 points.
McKenna Lightner led the way with four points, Ella Swingle added three points and both Sparrow and Payton Chapel would add two-point buckets in the frame.
But even with the improved offense, Athens would continue to bolster their lead in the frame as they notched 16 of their own on the back of a strong quarter from Cayden Macik who scored seven points in the quarter.
The Lady Wildcats would hold a big 41-17 lead heading into the final quarter as they looked to close things out.
The Mansfield team wouldn’t be able to put a dent in the massive lead and only scored four more points in the game as Swingle would get two free throws to fall and Lehman would score her second bucket of the game.
Athens would score 14 more points in the quarter with Karlee Bartlow and Macik closing things out with a combined 10 points and two three-pointers made to give them a 56-21 victory.
Mansfield was led by Swingle who notched five points, five rebounds, two assists, and an impressive four steals in the effort.
Lightner added four points, six rebounds, and one assist, Sparrow chipped in four points, five rebounds, and one steal, Lehman scored four points and corralled six rebounds, Ella Farrer added two points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block while Chapel added two points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in the loss to the Lady Wildcats.
Athens was led by a stellar night from Macik who scored a game-high 22 points on the night while also receiving double-digit scoring efforts from Emma Bronson who added 13 points and Bartlow who scored 16 points on the night.
Mansfield will look to get back in the win column in their next contest as they head to Williamson to take on the Lady Warriors (3-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.