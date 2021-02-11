WESTFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-4) were able to pull off some late game magic as senior Sarah Spohn knocked in a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give the team a 27-26 win over the Troy Lady Trojans (2-6).
Mansfield also won their second straight contest of the year as they topped the Cowanesque Lady Indians 38-32 on Saturday, Feb. 6.
In a low-scoring contest against Troy, the Mansfield girls were able to grab an early advantage, heading into halftime with a 17-10 score, but the Troy girls would rally back.
Troy had four players score in the third quarter and totaled 12 points in the frame to close the gap to two points and a score of 24-22.
Neither team was able to get much traction in the fourth quarter, with only two baskets scored in the entire frame.
A three-pointer and a free throw for Troy helped them tie the game after Spohn knocked in the lone basket for Mansfield in the quarter and the game seemed to be destined for overtime.
Mansfield was able to make a gritty play in the final seconds and, after a miss, was able to grab their offensive rebound.
Then Spohn went up strong as time was nearly expired for a chance to pick up a much-needed win.
The shot was anything but a freebie at this junction in the game, with the Lady Tigers missing eight free throws throughout the evening to this point, while only connecting on two.
But Spohn was able to handle the pressure and shake off a subpar free throw night for Mansfield, and hit the front-end of the two shots to give her team a one-point victory.
Spohn was the hero of the night, tallying seven points and scoring three points in the fourth quarter, the only points scored by the Lady Tigers in the frame.
Freshman Payton Chapel continues to impress from behind the three-point line as she knocked down a team-high two three-pointers on her way to a team-high 12 points to go along with six boards and two blocks.
In their next contest, the Lady Tigers picked up their fourth win of the season behind a balanced attack that saw six players contribute points.
“The biggest thing with us is playing with a high-intensity,” Mansfield Head Coach Jason Dominick said. “The first half we were just kind of going through the motions. We really had to break down our rotations and just challenge ourselves to do things correctly.”
At halftime, things remained close, with Mansfield only leading by a score of 18-15.
The Lady Tigers were able to extend their lead in the third behind Spohn and Chapel who combined to score 12 points in the frame, but the CV girls continued to fight to get themselves back into the game.
The Indians got themselves close on a few occasions but the Lady Tigers were able to pull off the win, 38-34.
They were able to gain a bit more energy in the half with the bench doing their best to bring some life to an empty gym, which helped them grab a victory.
“It’s huge,” Dominick said on getting energy from the bench. “I try to challenge our kids because we’re playing in gyms where there’s nobody or very few people and it’s not loud and what we are used to. I challenged our kids to contribute to the game even when they aren’t in the game and that we need that energy from everyone.”
Spohn led all Mansfield scorers with 13 points, Chapel added eight points and both Ashley Brubaker and Jolyn Farrell scored seven in the win.
“They’re learning everyday,” Dominick said. “I’m just happy that they are. Our kids are doing a really good job.”
CV was led by 15 points from Abby Ackley and and five points from Paisley Nudd in the effort.
The Lady Indians were back on the court Tuesday, Feb. 10 as they traveled to Canton for an important contest.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against Wellsboro, but was postponed to a later date.