The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (3-4) were able to pull off some late game magic as senior Sarah Spohn knocked in a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give the team a 27-26 win over the Troy Lady Trojans (2-6).
In a low-scoring affair, the Mansfield girls were able to grab an early advantage, heading into halftime with a 17-10 score but the Troy girls would rally back.
Troy had four players score in the third quarter and totaled 12 points in the frame to close the gap to two points and the score 24-22.
Neither team was able to get much traction in the fourth quarter, with only two baskets scored in the entire frame.
A three-pointer and a free throw for Troy helped them tie the game after Spohn knocked in the lone basket for Mansfield in the quarter and the game seemed to be destined for overtime.
Mansfield was able to make a gritty play in the final seconds and, after a miss, was able to grab their offensive rebound and then Spohn went up strong as time was nearly expired for a chance to pick up a much-needed win.
The shot was anything but a freebie at this junction in the game, with the Lady Tigers missing eight free throws throughout the evening to this point, while only connecting on two.
But Spohn was able to handle the pressure and shake off a subpar free throw night for Mansfield, and hit the front-end of the two shots to give her team a one-point victory.
Spohn was the hero of the night, tallying seven points and scoring three points in the fourth quarter, the only points scored by the Lady Tigers in the frame.
She also added four steals and four rebounds in the effort.
Freshman Payton Chapel continues to impress from behind the three-point line as she knocked down a team-high two three-pointers on her way to a team-high 12 points to go along with six boards and two blocks.
Senior Elizabeth Kahl also added three points in the win.
The Mansfield girls are back in action on Saturday, Feb. 6 as they travel to Westfield to take on the Cowanesque Lady Indians at 1 p.m.