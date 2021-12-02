TIOGA — After an extremely impressive finish to their 2020-2021 season, the Williamson Lady Warriors are ready to hit the hardwood this season with a slew of returners as well as a new culture that has changed the attitude and perception of the players and coaches entering the year.
“We had a ton of girls working in the summer and we averaged about 15 girls at every open gym,” Head Coach Marissa Allen said. “They were in the weight room, we were lifting, doing agility work and everyone was just buying into a change of culture and supporting each other.”
Culture was a word thrown around often during their practice on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the shift in mentallity could be seen and felt throughout the gym that there was a noticeable change in approach for everyone involved as the Lady Warriors have their eyes set on one goal this season; winning.
“The girls are buying into that culture,” Allen said. “It’s contagious, some of these other girls who came out this season, want to be involved in something. We lost Lateisha (Peterson), we return four out of our five starters which is fantastic. We bring in a solid crew of ninth graders as well.”
Allen was also extremely excited about some of the younger players on the roster this offseason. She pointed to Teagen Jones as a player to watch as she possesses strong ball-handling and some other up-and-coming freshman who have shown flashes during their preseason.
Williamson will return a bulk of their starters who include Lena Lewis and reigning Tioga Publishing Defensive Player of the Year Taylor Rae Jones, who is coming off an impressive season where she averaged 10 points, 9.9 rebounds, and three assists per contest.
Jones, who is just a sophomore, should continue to improve as she will now have some other players to take the pressure off her and the team will look for new ways in which to get the dynamic player different looks and free her up to do more on the court for her team.
“We talked before the season, and if we can get her to not have to handle the ball, I think she’ll be more involved and get better looks,” Allen said. “It will be an advantage that we have and we will be able to put her into different positions where we weren’t able to before. I think honestly, that she could dominate in the post because she’s so long.”
Jones is one of the most versatile players in the entire NTL, and with new ways to get her involved, expect the sophomore to have a massively impactful season and improve even further on her impressive breakout first season.
Williamson also returns pieces such as Emma Meisner, who was showing off some impressive passing, rebounding, and scoring prowess in their practice scrimmage and another talented athlete in junior Gracie Stephens who joined the team this season.
“Offensively and defensively, she reads things well,” Allen said of freshman Meisner. “These younger players have opened up a lot of opportunities for us and things we weren’t able to do in past years. We’ll be able to show teams some different looks we haven’t been able to before because we have the personnel.”
Meisner will be a player to watch this season, as she is expected to not only crack the starting five but also be a key part of what the Lady Warriors want to do this season on both sides of the ball.
Stephens, who will take over some of the main ball-handling duties, also was impressive during the Lady Warriors practice, and as a player who is returning to basketball after not playing the past two seasons is expected to be another player to crack the Lady Warriors starting lineup.
“It’s been pretty good so far, I played in seventh grade and I played with a lot of girls in volleyball,” Stephens said. “Everyone was very welcoming and supportive, it helped me a lot.”
The team bond has been a staple for the Williamson girls this season, and Stephens has integrated right into the team and will bring something that the Lady Warriors lacked last season, which is consistent ball-handling options.
“It’s extremely essential for us because TR (Jones) could be doing a lot of different things as a shooting guard and she’s one of the best shooters on the team,” Stephens said. “So we will get her into those positions and it opens up more for everyone else.”
Jones, who was expected to do a lot of the scoring and ball-handling, will now be freed up to create without the ball and will add an added dynamic to an already impressive ball player’s arsenal this season.
One of the returners who will be looked to as a leader on and off the court will be junior standout Lewis, who last season was injured but is now back and ready to compete with a talented and tight-knit group of Lady Warriors.
Lewis averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, but will most likely see an increased role this season.
Lewis has worked on her ball handling and shooting, but with her shoulder injury is still working to get back to where she was physically this past season. It’s been a trying process, but the junior is ready to hit the floor this season.
“It’s been hard,” Lewis said of coming back from the injury. “It’s a lot of work, getting used to the team, meeting the new girls and everything. It’s a lot of work to get my shoulder back to the place where it was last season.”
Lewis also spoke of the excitement the program is conjuring, and how the culture change has everyone ready to compete this season as they feel as though they are just as good as any team in the Northern Tier League.
“Seeing all these new girls, just makes me happy,” Lewis said. “It makes me feel like we’re building a program back up, last year we had eight girls. This year it’s been great, and seeing all the new girls come and see what they can do, it’s been pretty amazing.”
With all of their returning firepower, the Lady Warriors have lofty goals, that include competing for the league title as well as postseason goals as well.
“I talked to the coach and the team about it, and we want to win the Galeton Tournament and then I don’t see why we couldn’t make it to Districts,” Lewis said.
With an air of confidence and a culture change, the Lady Warriors are a team to watch as they continue to move in the right direction and build on their momentum from last season.
“It’s about teamwork, sportsmanship and everything else that we haven’t done in past years,” Lewis said. “We’re doing all of those things this year and it’s just our second mandatory practice. So the culture has improved a lot in these past two years.”
With Williamson set to begin their season on Friday, Dec. 10 in the annual Galeton Tournament, look for the Lady Warriors to make a statement as their aspiration and talent are coming to fruition heading into the year.
“A few years ago, we qualified for Districts and I think we can get back to that spot again,” Allen said. “These girls are starting to believe, which is huge. Getting them to believe in themselves is half the battle. When they see the small successes, it builds.”