The Williamson Lady Warriors (3-7) traveled to Athens on Thursday, Jan. 20 to take on the Lady Wildcats (7-3) but were unable to come away with a win as they fell by a score of 58-28 for their third consecutive loss of the season.
The Williamson offense struggled to get things going early in the game as they only scored 13 first-half points in the contest.
Taylor Rae Jones was able to get things going for herself in the first half, scoring six points on two three-pointers, while Olivia Meisner was also able to contribute four first-quarter points as well.
In the second half, Williamson improved on offense scoring 10 points but still found themselves down big heading into the fourth.
Jones would continue to be the hot hand for the Lady Warriors as she netted eight more points with two triples while Olivia Meisner also added another two points.
In the fourth, Williamson’s offensive woes continued as they scored just two buckets and the Lady Wildcats would protect their home floor in a 58-28 win.
Jones netted a team-high 16 points on the night while Olivia Meisner added eight points as well.
Emma Meisner chipped in two points while Lena Lewis scored one point from the free-throw line for the Lady Warriors.
Williamson will look to snap their current losing streak on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as they host the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-9) at 7 p.m. who are also in the midst of a five-game losing streak.