The Williamson Lady Warriors (3-8) traveled to take on the Wyalusing Lady Rams (4-8) on Saturday, Jan. 22 but were unable to pick up a victory as they fell by a score of 56-27 and extended their current losing streak to four games.
The Williamson offense struggled in the loss, with the Lady Warriors unable to top the 10-point mark in any quarter of the game.
The Lady Rams would dart out to a 12-8 lead in the first and would continue to use a combination of defense and offensive efficiency in the second frame to continue to extend their advantage as they went into the half up 27-12.
The trend would continue in the second half as the Wyalusing would score an impressive 29 more points while holding Williamson to just 15 as they ran away with a 56-27 victory.
In the loss, Taylor Rae Jones continued to score the basketball well for her team and was the only player who topped the double-digit scoring mark in the contest.
Jones tallied a huge double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and even added a game-high seven steals while blocking two shots as well as the sophomore stuffed the stat sheet.
Freshman Olivia Meisner was able to add a strong stat line as well and added four points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Cassidy Andreason, Gracie Stephens, Emma Meisner and Kayla Burrows all scored two points while Stephens added three assists and Andreason added five rebounds for the Lady Warriors.
Williamson was plagued by turnovers in the loss, a point of improvement for the young Lady Warriors moving forward.
The Lady Rams were able to take advantage of the 24 turnovers in the contest and helped them to one of their best scoring nights of the year.
Williamson will look to snap their current four-game skid in a big matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as they host the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-10) who are also amid a five-game skid heading into the matchup.
Both teams will look to get back on track as the game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff.