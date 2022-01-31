The Williamson Lady Warriors (3-11) traveled to take on a non-league opponent in the Northern Potter Lady Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, Jan. 28, and were unable to snap their current losing streak as they fell by a score of 51-23 for their seventh consecutive loss of the 2021-2022 season.
Williamson was able to net seven points in the first frame of play, but a stagnant second quarter would hamper them down the stretch as they only scored one point and went into the half with only eight points of total offense.
In the second half, the offense improved on their first-half effort with a 15-point output, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Lady Panthers’ offense as they fell by a final score of 51-23 and moved to 3-11 on the season.
Williamson was paced by Taylor Rae Jones, who was the only double-digit scorer for the Lady Warriors as she poured in 12 points to go along with her team-high eight rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Junior Lena Lewis was able to also add four points in the loss with three rebounds and steal, Teagan Jones added three points, one rebound two steals, Gracie Stephens and Mikenna Buchanan added two points as well.
Williamson was once again plagued with turnovers, totaling 33 in the game, and has been the Achilles heel for the Lady Warriors this season as they try and capture their elusive fourth victory of the 2021-2022 season,
They will have another chance to get themselves back into the win column on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as they travel to North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (4-9) at 7 p.m.
The Lady Mounties are coming off a big win over NP-Mansfield on Saturday, Jan. 28, where they held their opponent to just 21 points in the win.