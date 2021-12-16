The Williamson Lady Warriors (2-1) were able to open their season winning two of their first three contests as they split games in the Galeton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 and topped New Covenant Academy in their home-opener on Monday, Dec. 13.
During the Galeton Tournament, Williamson was able to win their first-round matchup over the Galeton Lady Tigers by a convincing mark of 39-26.
Things remained tight in the matchup until the second quarter, where the Lady Warriors would outscore the Galeton girls 15-6 and start to take control of the contest.
They would finish the Lady Tigers off in the second half as they were able to win both quarters and push the final score to the count of 39-26.
In the win, Taylor Rae Jones was unstoppable as she notched a game and career-high in points with 28 while knocking down four three-point field goals.
She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals and showed off her full arsenal of skills as she scored the majority of her teams’ points.
Gracie Stephens and Olivia Meisner were each able to pitch in four points apiece.
Both Olivia and Emma Meisner paced the Lady Warriors on the glass as they each grabbed eight rebounds in the win while Olivia had three assists and a game-high five steals.
Lena Lewis scored two points and Kayla Burrows scored one point to round out the scoring for Williamson.
In the finals of the tournament, Williamson was unable to finish off their run to a championship as they fell in a close contest to the Bucktail girls by a score of 34-28.
Olivia Meisner continued her strong start to her varsity career as she led her team in points with six, rebounds with 14 (a game-high), while also adding one assist and one steal.
Jones cooled off in the scoring department in the finals as she scored four points but was a factor elsewhere as she had seven rebounds and three assists on the night.
Stephens was able to contribute six points while Payton Blend knocked down a three-pointer for the Lady Warriors.
In their final action of the week, Williamson hosted a non-league opponent in New Covenant Academy and got themselves back on track with a huge 48-9 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Williamson led wire-to-wire and never allowed more than three points in a single quarter.
They would score 23 points in the first as they cruised to the final buzzer with their second victory of the year.
Both Olvia Meisner and Taylor Rae Jones had a game-high 13 points while Meisner was able to record what should be the first of many double-doubles in her career as she pulled down 11 rebounds.
She also recorded two assists and three steals.
Jones also was able to grab nine rebounds while dishing out two assists as well.
Stephens added six points, Lewis added five points, Teagan Jones scored four points, Emma Meisner added four points, Avery Vinsek added two points and Burrows chipped in one point to go along with her four rebounds and four steals as eight Lady Warriors recorded points in the win.
Williamson now has a tall order as they look to move to 3-1 and will host the Towanda Lady Black Knights in their toughest matchup so far in the 2021-2022 season.