The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (9-5) basketball team was able to bounce back with a win on Friday, Jan. 21 as they topped the Williamson Warriors (2-10) by a count of 55-42 for their ninth win of the 2021-2022 season.
The Mounties got off to another solid start in the opening quarter of the contest, as they outscored the Warriors by a commanding count of 15-6 as their offense was clicking on all cylinders.
They would get scoring from four players in the opening quarter, and senior Noah Shedden would lead the way as the big man showed off his offensive repertoire scoring seven points and even knocking down a three-pointer.
On the other side, Williamson struggled to get things going as they were only able to connect on two field goals with Erik Berkan adding a three-pointer early.
In the second frame, Williamson would finally get things going as they played the Mounties even in the quarter with a count of 11-11 and were propped up by a second-quarter outburst from point guard Kristian Mizdail who would score seven points in the quarter.
The Mounties would hold their lead despite the Warriors getting shots to fall, and as a team went 5-7 from the charity stripe and received five points from Derek Litzelman to help them hold on to a 26-17 lead at the half.
But Williamson would continue to fight back, and in the third had one of their best offensive quarters of the entire season.
The Warriors would score 19 points, and connected on three triples in the quarter with Mizdail in the zone as he contributed two of those shots in the quarter for six points.
Berkan would also add a three-pointer while Everett Dominick would pitch in a solid six points on three made field goals as Williamson found themselves cooking in the quarter.
But even with the strong offensive showing, Liberty almost mirrored the production as they scored 17 points of their own and dampened the comeback in the frame.
They would get some strong production from Litzelman once again, who scored an impressive 10 points in the quarter to keep the Warriors at bay and help the Mounties to a 43-36 advantage heading down the stretch of the game.
With the Warriors rolling in the second half, the Liberty team would put the clamps down on defense in the final stretch to pick up the win.
They would only allow six points in the fourth, with Mizdail scoring all of the Warriors buckets on two three-pointers.
Liberty would pour in 12 points of their own as they showed poise at the free-throw line where they knocked down 8-12 shots to close things out at home by a score of 55-42.
The Mounties received another strong night from Litzelman who ended the game with 17 points, five boards, and three steals as the junior has been impressive over his last two games scoring an average of 21.5 points per game over that span.
They also received an extremely productive night from Shedden, who matched Litzelman’s 17 points while also recording eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks and was a monster in the paint for the Mounties in the win.
Kyle Davis added eight points to go with his five boards and three steals, Devin Bradley added six points, six boards, and two steals, Hunter Thompson added two points, Talon Kolb chipped in four points and Caiden Alexander was also able to contribute a point in the win as well.
Williamson received a top-notch scoring night from point guard Mizdail who was feeling it from three-point range as he scored a game-high 19 points and hit on five triples for his team.
Tristan Parker added nine points in the loss while Dominick added eight and Berkan added six on two triples for the Warriors unit.
The now nine-win Mounties will face one of their biggest tests of the season in their next contest, as they travel to a hostile environment in Athens to take on the 10-3 Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
Williamson, who are the losers of nine-straight, will look to right the ship as they host the CV Indians (5-9) on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as well with a 7 p.m. start time.