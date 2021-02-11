LIBERTY — With an eight-day layoff due to weather for the North Penn-Liberty Mounties (7-0), they were able to completely dominate the Athens Wildcats (8-4) by a score of 79-59 and keep their perfect season intact.
The Mounties used an impressive defensive game plan as well as 34 points from senior point guard Noah Spencer, who was nearly unstoppable on the night.
“We did a lot of hard defensive drills over the last two nights in practice,” Mounties Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “We talked about our offense and we did introduce some new offense heading into tonight.”
With many thinking that the end result would be much closer, the Mounties surged out of the first quarter and never looked back.
The Mounties only trailed 2-0 in the opening minute of the game, and went on to lead for the next 31 minutes of play.
In the first quarter, the Mounties spread the ball around effectively with five players contributing to the team’s 20 first quarter points.
Seniors Koleton Roupp and Spencer combined for 11 points that helped them gain a seven-point lead in the quarter.
The Wildcats started to fire back in the second quarter, scoring 20 points, but the defensive game plan was doomed from the start.
Spencer blew past their attempted full court pressure on him to score and get the ball to the open man consistently throughout the night.
“I like to think I can beat anybody on the court, and that’s the mentality I have,” Spencer said. “So when they went full court, I know I’m pretty quick, so I just tried to beat them fast and if no one steps to me, I’d look for a layup and if someone did, I dished it off.”
The Mounties outscored the Wildcats 21-20 in the quarter and held a 41-33 advantage heading into the second half.
With the game still close, frustration continued to boil over on the Athens bench, and Liberty pushed that frustration to the limit as they continued to play tough defense in the second half.
As Athens started to claw back into the contest with the score at 51-45, Athens Head Coach Jim Lister received a technical for his constant berating of the referees.
Minutes later his son, Mason Lister, received one as well during a hard-hitting foul and a bit of unnecessary taunting.
The points earned from the extra possessions as well as foul shots hurt the Wildcats to a point of no return.
“I took a timeout and tried to tell the boys to let me do all of the talking,” Litzelman said. “You just play the game and show what you can do. Don’t get involved in that. We got them flustered and it showed.”
After the second technical, it was all Liberty.
They showed their calmness down the stretch as they outscored the Wildcats 20-12 in the fourth and closed the door against one of the better teams in the Northern Tier League by a dominating score of 79-59.
“It feels great knowing how small of school we are,” Spencer said. “They’re a Quad A school and just everybody underlooks us, but just going out there to play with my team and to be able to beat a team like that just feels great.”
Senior Koleton Roupp was also able to add eight points and knock down two three-pointers, Derek Litzelman scored seven points and Kevin Alexander and Colton Litzelman both added four points in the win.
Colton also was able to secure a team-high seven rebounds, dish out four assists and rack up a team-high six steals in a very balanced effort.
Spencer turned in an absolutely incredible statline as he dropped 34 points on 53% shooting in the win to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Brandon Thompson, who was easily the winner of the matchup with fellow giant J.J. Babcock, as he scored 20 points while also coming up with five rebounds and two blocks.
The Mounties defense was impressive in their approach to stopping one of the best offensive players in the league in Babcock, as they held him to just 14 points and, for the most part, kept him out of the paint during the win.
“It was a matter of making him have to earn it tonight,” Litzelman said. “He can’t just come into the paint and get open shots, we had to be physical with him. I think our guys are getting really good at getting in a stance, getting their hands up and letting the guy run into their chest but not reaching in.”
The Mounties faced an even bigger challenge on Monday, Feb. 8 as they traveled to Wellsboro to take on the red hot Hornets.
They were unable to escape with a win in a low-scoring contest, as Wellsboro edged them 47-45.
In the loss the Mounties got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Spencer, 12 points from Thompson who also recorded nine rebounds and seven blocks and a double-double from Derek Litzelman who scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds.
Even with the loss, the Liberty boys have a sizable lead in their division as they sit at 7-1 overall and 7-1 in league play.
The Mounties also traveled to Sayre on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to take on the Redskins.
Pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier to see how they bounced back.