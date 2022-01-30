MANSFIELD – The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (4-9) used a stout defensive effort and 11 points apiece from junior’s Sidney Landis and Elizabeth Ritchie to top their rival North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-11) here on Saturday, Jan. 29 for their fourth win of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 32-21.
Liberty relied on their size and defensive intensity to bother the Mansfield team throughout the night, making buckets hard to come by for the Lady Tigers.
Through the first quarter, despite not scoring themselves until nearly the three-minute remaining mark where they would break the silence on a Ritchie bucket, the Lady Mounties would hold Mansfield scoreless in an impressive effort.
But Mansfield would start to find some success from beyond the arc in the second quarter, and after being held scoreless for over nine minutes Ella Farrer would end the drought on a three-pointer that sparked a pivotal Mansfield run. She would rattle in another shot from deep just minutes later to close the score to 8-6 at around the midway point of the quarter.
Liberty would go on another small 4-0 run capped off by a Landis bucket, but Mansfield would get another three-pointer from Payton Chapel and two free throws from Shaniyah Sparrow that cut the lead down to 12-11.
But Liberty would respond, with junior captain Jaclyn Nelson connecting on a three-pointer of her own to give her team a lift heading into the halftime break with a 15-11 advantage at the half.
With the score still close, it was the second half that proved to be the turning point for the Liberty squad.
Landis would score five points in the third quarter, with a big three-pointer while Ritchie also added a big bucket as they were able to outscore the Mansfield girls 7-6 to push their lead to 22-17.
Mansfield was able to keep pace in the frame, and Sparrow would keep her team afloat with two big buckets for four points while McKenna Lightner would also score her first points at the free-throw line to help her team stay within striking distance.
But Liberty would put the clamps down on the defensive end of the floor in the fourth, and held Mansfield to just four points and a field goal as Chapel hit a three-pointer that was the only field goal to fall for the Lady Tigers in the frame.
Inversely, Liberty put together one of their best offensive quarters of the night, scoring 10 points on 4-7 shooting from the three-point line.
Nelson would hit a key three-pointer while Ritchie would net five of her 11 points in the frame.
Landis would go a perfect 2-2 from the line during the final quarter and Liberty would close things out and get a big win by a count of 32-21.
Liberty was led by Ritchie and Landis who both poured in 11 points while Nelson also had a solid effort in the win with eight points and two three-pointers.
Mackenzie Broughton also added two points for the Lady Mounties in their first win in three weeks.
Mansfield was led by Chapel, Ella Farrer and Sparrow who all scored six points while Lightner scored two points and Addison Farrer netted one.
Liberty will be on the road for their next contest of the season as they travel to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (13-3) on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
NP-Mansfield will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 1 as they also are on the road as they travel to take on the Wyalusing Lady Rams (5-10) at 7 p.m. as well.