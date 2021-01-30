LIBERTY -- Fourteen long years.
That’s how long it has been since the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-3) basketball team has topped their sister school rival North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (2-4).
That all changed on Friday, Jan. 29, when the Liberty girls closed out their home contest with Mansfield on a torrent 17-1 run as they used an impressive defensive effort to grab a 46-22 victory.
With their only win in program history against Mansfield coming in 2007, it was huge accomplishment for Liberty as they pushed themselves back to .500 after an 0-2 start.
“It’s great,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Gregory Tracey commented on picking up the win. “It was a team effort.”
A team effort is the only way to describe the win that Liberty enjoyed on Friday night.
Seven players scored points during the game, with senior forward Kiersten Mitstifer playing one of the best games of her career on both sides of the ball.
She led her team in scoring with 14 points and was a menace on defense, racking up steal after steal on her way to a double-double with 11 steals.
“It feels great,” Mitstifer said on picking up her first win over Mansfield in her career. “Compared to last year, this is just a huge win for us. We know a lot of these girls, but that doesn’t matter when your playing the game. It’s win or lose, and we came out with intensity.”
It was an effort for the ages, with the senior hitting the floor for loose balls, jumping passing lanes and harassing ball-handlers making life difficult for Mansfield, who only scored 22 points in the game.
“I’m just aware of where everyone is on the court,” Mitstifer said. “When you’re up top you want to split the defense… You watch their eyes that’s a lot of it.”
The game remained close even with the extreme pressure that Liberty implored, but with the score at 29-21 heading into the fourth quarter, the energy completely changed when senior point guard Eva Rice checked in for the first time all game.
Her first play in the game she got her way to the charity stripe, and just moments later made a slick pass to teammate Jaclyn Nelson who drained the three-pointer.
“She’s our best free throw shooter,’ Tracey said. “She’s the leader of the pack. She’s started since ninth grade. It’s a big loss when she’s not on the floor.”
That was evident when she took over in the fourth quarter.
Rice was able to spark the beginning of a 17-1 fourth quarter that completely buried Mansfield and ended the 14-year drought.
Elizabeth Ritchie was extremely solid in the win as well, netting eight points to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds and Nelson also added eight points and nine boards in the win.
Freshman Sydney Landis scored seven points while Rice came into the game in the fourth quarter to net six points, Bridgette Russell added two points and Ryan Upham scored one for the Liberty girls.
The defense of the Lady Mounties was a puzzle the Mansfield girls were unable to solve, as they were only able to net 22 points in the game.
They were once again led by Payton Chapel who had the hot hand in the first half, hitting three triples, but was held to just two free throws in the second half and ended with 11 points.
Sarah Spohn also was able to net four points in the loss.
The Liberty girls, now 3-3, will look to capitalize on their momentum as they travel to Williamson to take on the Lady Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Mansfield girls will look to get back on track as they face Muncy on the road on Monday, Feb. 1.