LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty girls basketball team (6-9) were unable to pull off an upset against the division-leading Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (13-4) as they fell on Saturday, Feb. 27, 70-45.
Even with the loss, the Liberty team will still get the opportunity to compete in the District 4 A Playoffs and will even get to host their first contest on Wednesday, March 3 against the Meadowbrook Christian (10-9) in a four and five seed game.
In their loss to NEB, the Liberty girls hung close throughout the entire first half, and every time the Lady Panthers looked like they were going to pull away the Lady Mounties came up with runs to help keep them alive against a tough opponent.
The Lady Mounties used a 4-0 run to end the first quarter to close the gap to 18-13 heading into the second.
The defense was much improved in the second quarter holding the Northeast girls to just 10 points in the frame and was able to keep pace as the halftime score was only 28-23 heading into the second half.
But the star player for the Lady Panthers started to come alive in the second half, and a 15-point third quarter for Maisie Nueber helped lead her team to a staggering 28-point frame as Northeast started to build their lead.
The Lady Panthers defense was stout at the beginning of the third quarter and implemented a full-court pressure defense that led to several fastbreak buckets on the other end.
By the time the Liberty girls settled in and started to break the press, it was too late.
They continued to roll into the final-buzzer and pull out a convincing 70-45 win almost completely on the back of an incredible second half of play.
The Lady Mounties were led by Elizabeth Ritchie, who despite having some matchups with some taller girls from NEB, carved out 13 points and 10 rebounds in an impressive double-double that helped keep her team afloat in the first half.
Eva Rice also cracked double-digits with 11 points and three triples in the loss for her team.
Kiersten Mitstifer added five points, Ryann Uphamm scored five, Sidney Landis and Lydia Paulhamus scored four and freshman Nikki Kiscadden added two points as the Liberty girls suffered their ninth loss of the season.
Northeast was led by an incredible career-high performance for Nueber who scored 36 points with 21 of them coming in the second half explosion for her team.
Even with the loss, the Liberty girls have locked up the fourth overall seed in the District 4 A Playoffs and will get the rare opportunity to host a playoff game.
They hosted the Meadowbrook Christian squad on Wednesday, March 3. To see how they performed, make sure to pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.