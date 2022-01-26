LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (9-6) went 1-2 over a daunting stretch of games over the past week as they fell in a thriller to the Canton Warriors (11-4) on Wednesday, Jan. 19 by a score of 51-49, beat the Williamson Warriors (2-12) on Friday, Jan. 21 by a score of 55-42 and fell to the red-hot Athens Wildcats (11-4) in close contest by a count of 56-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
In their game against Canton, the Mounties gave the Warriors all they could handle, but their rally fell just short as they were unable to cap off an impressive fourth quarter run headed by some Derek Litzelman heroics.
“Throughout the game, there were runs from Canton that up until about weeks ago we would have folded,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “So watching them claw and fight down to the final seconds is a huge positive to me.”
Early on, the two teams traded runs in a back-and-forth affair, and Canton would edge the Liberty team in the first period by a count of 15-11 with Cooper Kitchen doing a majority of the heavy lifting as he netted seven points in the frame.
Hunter Thompson would open the frame slashing to the rim for a bucket and just moments later Derek Litzelman would rattle in a three-pointer on a pull-up jumper that gave them their first lead of the frame at 16-15 just two minutes into the quarter.
The teams’ would trade leads in the quarter until Liberty would go on a mini-run that saw their lead grow to 21-17.
But Canton would go on a run of their own, and on the back of a full-court press would close the half out on a 10-2 run that was capped off by a bucket with less than 10 seconds remaining that would push the Warrior lead to 27-23 at the half.
“We talked about just relaxing and passing through the press, but sometimes our inexperience shows and we force things that we truly know better than to do,” Coach Litzelman said. “We will continue to work on it in practice, having players find the press openings and being patient and strong with the ball.”In the second half, Canton would continue their high-pressure defense and it paid dividends as they picked up right where they left off as they opened things up on a 7-0 run that forced a Mounties’ timeout with 4:20 left in the third after being held scoreless through the first section of the frame.
Liberty would start to get things going offensively, with senior Noah Shedden finding some rhythm and breaking the drought on a nice roll to the rim where he scored and got the foul as well.
He would hit the free-throw and breathe new life into the Liberty team as they chipped away at the lead.
Shedden would get another bucket to fall and converted the and-one play with the free-throw as Liberty chopped the lead to 34-29.
The run would continue as Litzelman would hit a bucket with a foul and Devin Bradley would go coast-to-coast for a steal and score and in just over three minutes closed the gap to 38-34 with only 1:23 left in the third quarter.
Litzelman would once again get a bucket to go near the end of the frame as he corralled his miss and get a shot up with just six seconds left and the once 11-point Canton lead dissipated and Liberty found themselves down just two points heading into the fourth.
But Canton would once again go on a run of their own, and throughout the opening portions of the fourth period looked as though they might run away with a big lead as they pushed their advantage to 45-36.
Bradley would once again showcase his acrobatic finishing skills, and after a Shedden steal, would finish an impressive layup to cut the lead to 45-38.
Just moments later, Derek Litzelman would once again hit from three as they dwindled the lead down to just 45-41 with only three minutes left.
With two minutes left, Litzelman would completely take over and try to will his team back into contention.
Down the stretch, he would knock down three triples in the final two minutes as Liberty would get themselves into striking distance with eight seconds left with the score 51-49.
But Canton would close it out with strong offensive rebounding that gave them multiple opportunities to run the clock as they escaped Liberty with a massively important win in the Northern Tier League Small School Division by a score of 51-49.
“Sometimes rebound is about heart, hustle, and desire,” Coach Litzelman said. “My hope is we can understand this and put more effort into our rebounding drills and then into games. We have some size but size doesn’t always get rebounds, so we have to add the other three attributes and hopefully improve for the rest of the season.”
In the loss, Derek Litzelman was spectacular and his herculean effort down the stretch almost gave Liberty an improbable comeback victory.
The sophomore netted a game-high 26 points and was all over the floor as he also added four rebounds as well in the effort.
“He was really feeling it last night and just not offensively, he was invested in the game emotionally,” Coach Litzelman said of Derek’s performance. “He has such a calming effect out on the floor, I think when he starts to look to get more aggressive it totally helps our team.”
Even though he gets his shots he is looking to get other players involved. And I think all the other players are ready for that and sometimes feel more comfortable when he takes on more of the pressure.”
Both Shedden and Bradley would also add eight points in the loss, with Bradley posting two steals and three rebounds while Shedden was able to grab four rebounds and dish out one assist.
Kyle Davis led his team on the boards with six while adding a team-high four steals and three points.
Thompson added four points, three assists, and two steals in the effort as well.
Canton had four players reach double-figures in the win with Kitchen leading the charge with 14 points, Caiden Williams adding 12 points, Isaiah Niemczyk scoring 11 points and Weston Bellows adding 10 points.
“We have let a few games slip away, but I think we are playing better now than we have all season,” Coach Litzelman said. “Some guys are starting to do some of the little things that we have talked about all season and that’s why we have been playing better as of late. It is a tough haul ahead, but hopefully, we can be competitive every night and sneak away with a game that maybe we shouldn’t.”
In their next game on Friday, Jan. 21, the Mounties were able to bounce back with a big win of 55-42 over Williamson on their home floor as they topped the Warriors for their ninth win of the 2021-2022 season.
“In a hard-fought battle, the Mounties were able to hold on for a 13-point win,” Coach Brian Litzelman said. “The Mounties got an early lead only to watch Williamson chip away at the lead through the rest of the game. Some good foul shooting down the stretch was able to secure the win.”
The Mounties got off to another solid start in the opening quarter of the contest, as they outscored the Warriors by a commanding count of 15-6 as their offense was clicking on all cylinders.
They would get scoring from four players in the opening quarter, and senior Noah Shedden would lead the way as the big man showed off his offensive repertoire scoring seven points and even knocking down a three-pointer.
On the other side, Williamson struggled to get things going as they were only able to connect on two field goals with Erik Berkan adding a three-pointer early.
In the second frame, Williamson would finally get things going as they played the Mounties even in the quarter with a count of 11-11 and were propped up by a second-quarter outburst from point guard Kristian Mizdail who would score seven points in the quarter.
The Mounties would hold their lead despite the Warriors getting shots to fall, and as a team went 5-7 from the charity stripe and received five points from Derek Litzelman to help them hold on to a 26-17 lead at the half.
But Williamson would continue to fight back, and in the third had one of their best offensive quarters of the entire season.
The Warriors would score 19 points, and connected on three triples in the quarter with Mizdail in the zone as he contributed two of those shots in the quarter for six points.
Berkan would also add a three-pointer while Everett Dominick would pitch in a solid six points on three made field goals as Williamson found themselves cooking in the quarter.
But even with the strong offensive showing, Liberty almost mirrored the production as they scored 17 points of their own and dampened the comeback in the frame.
They would get some strong production from Litzelman once again, who scored an impressive 10 points in the quarter to keep the Warriors at bay and help the Mounties to a 43-36 advantage heading down the stretch of the game.
With the Warriors rolling in the second half, the Liberty team would put the clamps down on defense in the final stretch to pick up the win.
They would only allow six points in the fourth, with Mizdail scoring all of the Warriors buckets on two three-pointers.
Liberty would pour in 12 points of their own as they showed poise at the free-throw line where they knocked down 8-12 shots to close things out at home by a score of 55-42.The Mounties received another strong night from Litzelman who ended the game with 17 points, five boards, and three steals as the junior has been impressive over his last two games scoring an average of 21.5 points per game over that span.
They also received an extremely productive night from Shedden, who matched Litzelman’s 17 points while also recording eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks and was a monster in the paint for the Mounties in the win.
Kyle Davis added eight points to go with his five boards and three steals, Devin Bradley added six points, six boards, and two steals, Hunter Thompson added two points, Talon Kolb chipped in four points and Caiden Alexander was also able to contribute a point in the win as well.
Williamson received a top-notch scoring night from point guard Mizdail who was feeling it from three-point range as he scored a game-high 19 points and hit on five triples for his team.
Tristan Parker added nine points in the loss while Dominick added eight and Berkan added six on two triples for the Warriors unit.
In their final contest of the week, Liberty traveled to Athens to take on the Wildcats and despite keeping things close throughout the night, were unable to take home a win as they fell by a score of 56-49.
In the loss, the Mounties were led by another strong night from Shedden who scored a team-high 17 points and was a monster on the boards as he corralled 13 rebounds to go with his one assist and two blocks.
Derek Litzelman continued his hot-streak scoring the ball as he was able to contribute 13 points as well, and also added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a strong effort for the Mounites.
Thompson added eight points, Davis added six points and Bradley notched five for Liberty during the game.
Athens was led by Nolan Carling and J.J. Babcock who each poured in 17 points in the win for the Wildcats.
Liberty now has another tough matchup on the horizon, as they host NP-Mansfield (9-3) on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. as they look to top their sister school at a pivotal point of the season for the Mounites.