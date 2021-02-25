The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (11-2) inch closer to their first ever back-to-back Northern Tier League Small School Championship as they rallied late to capture a win over the Canton Warriors (9-8) by a score of 60-54.
The Mounties are in the midst of five-games in a seven-day stretch and have been successful, winning two-out-of-three games so far.
The Canton team came out on fire in the first half as they were unconscious from three-point land, hitting six first shots from deep and scoring early and often.
But despite the offensive burst from the Warriors, the Liberty team kept pace and knocked down six first half threes of their own.
“I kept telling my players in the huddle that I didn't think Canton could stay that hot for the entire game,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “We had to battle, especially on the defensive end. I thought our offense was OK, but defense takes the most energy and I could see our guys struggling after the effort they gave the night before against Troy.”
Sophomore Derek Litzelman was feeling it from deep as he connected on three first quarter triples to keep things close heading into the second half with the score at 35-33.
Both teams traded blows in the third quarter, but the Liberty team used a strong defensive fourth quarter to put away a talented Canton team by holding them to just four points in the frame.
Senior Noah Spencer played hero in the final frame and knocked down two late threes and was perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe to close out the game and give the Mounties their 11th win of the year and another step closer to the title.
“He was really struggling through most of the game and didn't seem to have good energy on the defensive end. I challenged him in the fourth quarter, saying they are running plays for whoever you are guarding because they think you are the weakest defender right now,” Litzelman said. “He kind of took that personally and stepped up to the challenge and his defense brought better energy to the team and to his offensive game. He's the guy I want to have the ball down the stretch.”
In the win Spencer scored a team-high 18 points to go along with five assists and three steals.
He now sits at 937 career-points, just 63 away from the elite 1,000-point club.
Big man Brandon Thompson continued his stellar senior year and netted 11 points with nine rebounds and two blocks.
Derek Litzelman had one of his best shooting nights of the season as he knocked down three triples on his way to 14 points and helped the Mounties weather the storm of threes Canton connected on in the first half.
“We tweaked his shot just a little bit and his confidence has gone up after seeing the ball through the net,” Coach Litzelman said of Derek’s improved shooting. “Having him on the floor allows Noah to get a break from always running the point and can set him up for us running more plays for Noah. The amount of versatility he gives me really challenges other teams. If you put a smaller guard on him, he can go inside and if you put a bigger forward on him, he can take him to the rim with a blow-by. He just gives our offense another dimension.”
His brother, Colton Litzelman, also had a nice night. Despite only scoring five points, he also added eight boards, three assists and two steals in another nice all-around performance for the senior.
Canton was powered by a balanced night scoring the basketball with Isaiah Niemczyk pacing the Warriors at 19 points, Cooper Kitchen poured in 13 and Caiden Williams who was on fire in the first half, scoring all of his 16 points with three three-pointers.
The Liberty team now has a shot to finish off their title run as they travel to Wyalusing for a 6 p.m. tip-off to take on the Rams in a rematch from this past weekend where the Mounties trounced them by a score of 70-45.
With a victory, the team would clinch the Small School Title but will still have one game left on the schedule. Even if they clinch, expect to see the starters play at least some minutes in their finale to keep them game-ready for the playoffs.
“I believe the boys' legs need a rest, along with their body and mentally,” Litzelman said. “But, we talk about one game at a time and controlling our own destiny for the title, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I will probably get the boys some extra rest if we clinch tonight, but will still have them playing a good number of minutes to keep them game ready.”