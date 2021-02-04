An offensive explosion by the North Penn-Liberty basketball team (6-0) led to yet another win as they traveled to Williamson (0-8) on Thursday, Jan. 28 and topped the Warriors by a score of 87-38.
The Liberty boys also picked up their sixth win of the season on Friday, Jan. 29 as they were able to get by the Towanda Black Knights (2-5) by a score of 49-40.
Liberty may have started slow but they heated up quickly. They were able to amass 44 first-half points and left the Williamson team playing catch-up for the entirety of the evening.
“Last night I thought we started out a little slow and made a defensive change and then it seemed to give the players more energy and determination,” Liberty Basketball Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “Noah (Spencer) led the team in scoring but also made sure to get his teammates good looks. (Koleton) Roupp started out hot from the floor and then the defense and ball movement got us good shots inside for Brandon (Thompson) and outside for Derek (Litzelman), Colton (Litzelman) and Noah.”
Senior point guard Noah Spencer continued to light up the scoreboard and put up 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and recorded a rare triple-double in the effort with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a game-high six steals in the game.
Spencer has done it all in the first five games of the year, averaging nearly 22 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.6 steals per game for one of the most impressive stat lines in the Northern Tier League.
In the second half, Liberty’s defense completely shut down the Warriors as Williamson was only able to muster 14 points as the Mounties cruised to their fifth-straight win and remained undefeated on the season.
Also scoring double digits was Brandon Thompson, who added 15 points, seven rebounds and one block on the night.
Derek Litzelman scored 13 points on an effective 5-8 from the field to go along with five boards, three assists and three steals on the night.
His brother Colton Litzelman, added his normally stuffed stat line, scoring nine points with six rebounds, three assists and five steals to help them keep their perfect record intact.
The bench also got a chance to produce for the Liberty team, with Hunter Thompson recording eight points, Devin Bradley scoring one point and Kevin Alexander scoring four points in the effort.
“It was nice to see our bench get in and really continue the aggressive play and add to the lead,” Coach Litzelman said.
Williamson struggled against one of the top teams in the NTL as they are still trying to capture their first win of the 2021 season.
They were led in the effort by Wes Carlton who scored 12 points and Tristan Parker who added 11 points.
Sophomore Jake Schmitt and Everett Dominick both added seven points for Williamson.
In their next matchup, the Liberty boys were able to squeak by the Towanda Black Knights on Friday, Jan. 29 by a score of 49-40.
During the win, the Towanda team kept things close throughout, and even after building a seven-point lead in the first quarter the Towanda team never went away throughout.
The Mounties were able to hold on and keep their perfect record intact in their closest game played in the 2021 season.
The Mounties were led by Colton Litzelman who had a season-high in points with 13 and also added five assists and five steals.
Spencer also added 11 points with six rebound, one assist and three steals but fouled out in the third quarter.
Thompson added 10 points, five rebounds and one block while Koleton Roupp also chipped in seven points and senior Kevin Alexander also added six points in the win.
With a shakeup in scheduling, the next game for the Liberty boys are scheduled to host the Athens Wildcats on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Looking forward to Monday, Feb. 8, Liberty gets their biggest test of the season as they travel to Wellsboro on for a showdown against the red-hot Hornets who just won their fifth-straight game in impressive performances agains Wyalusing and Cowanesque Valley.
“The match-up against Wellsboro will be a tough one,” Coach Litzelman said. “Coach Adams has them playing well as a unit, which makes them dangerous. I think the match-ups are good for both teams and it might come down to experience in the end. However it ends up, it will be a fun night of basketball.”