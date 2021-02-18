LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty basketball team (8-1) was able to bounce back after their first loss of the 2021 season and picked up back-to-back wins over Sayre this past week.
In their first win over Sayre on Wednesday, Feb. 10, they used a big fourth quarter to pull away and capture a win from Redskins, 55-47.
The game remained tight throughout, with Sayre holding a slim advantage at the half by a score of 28-26.
The Liberty defense came out in the second half to squash the possibility of an upset, as they held Sayre to just four third quarter points and grabbed a 39-32 advantage heading into the final frame.
“The team played great team defense in the second half to get the lead and hold on for the win,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said.
The tandem of Noah Spencer and Brandon Thompson were able to put the game away as they combined for 12 points in the fourth quarter as they moved to 8-1 on the season with a 55-47 victory.
The Mounties had three players reach double-digits in the effort with Spencer and Thompson both leading the charge with 16 points.
Thompson also was able to record a double-double with 10 rebounds and also recorded four blocks in the game.
Spencer added five assists and six rebounds in his normal stat-stuffing outing on the hardwood.
Senior Colton Litzelman added 11 points, including a team-high three three-pointers on the night. He also added a team-high six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and three steals as he continued to impact the game in almost every facet on a nightly basis.
Both Koleton Roupp and Derek Litzelman added five points, while Kevin Alexander added two during the Mounties eighth win of the year.
Sayre was led by a huge game from Jackson Hubbard who scored a game-high 20 points including a nine-point fourth quarter as Sayre tried to stage a comeback.
Also with a productive night for Sayre was Dom Fabbri, who scored 13 points, all in the first half of play.
In their next contest, Liberty beat Sayre once again by a score of 62-51.
The Mounties needed yet another big fourth quarter to overcome the Sayre team, that despite playing from behind, kept the game close throughout.
“We just got to try and get in the gym a little bit and get some shots off,” Coach Litzelman said. “We got to try and remember what we preached in the beginning, which is working hard in defense.”
Things remained close in the first frame with Sayre firing back from being down 7-2 early to capture a 12-11 advantage.
But the Liberty defense ramped up their effort in the second quarter and were able to gain some breathing room heading into halftime with the score 35-30.
Sayre slowly creeped back in the second half, and got the score within three points on multiple occasions in the quarter but Liberty held onto the lead heading into the final quarter of 40-37.
The Mounties took over completely in the final frame behind Spencer, as he lit up the scoreboard for 14 of his game-high 26 points to bury the Sayre team late.
Spencer put together another stellar stat line as he scored 26 points, grabbed seven boards, dished out five assists and grabbed four steals in the win.
Thompson was also huge in the paint for the Mounties as he netted 17 points and 12 rebounds with a double-double for the Mounties.
Senior Alexander was a huge lift off the bench for the Mounties as well, and made big play after big play in the second half to help Liberty hold on for the victory.
“My role is to come off the bench and do the dirty work,” Alexander said. “I play some good defense and do the hard work on the floor to give some guys some breaks.”
Alexander scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and added one assist and steal in the effort including making a handful of savvy defensive and offensive plays.
“I just try and do the little things and do them correctly,” Alexander said. “I just work hard and give it my all out there.”
He also was able to draw a charge during the middle of a third quarter surge by the Redskins that helped swing the momentum in the Mounties direction.
“The little things are some of the most important things that coaches want done,” Coach Litzelman said. “Like Kevin (Alexander) drawing charges, I think that’s his fifth or sixth on the season, and he does a good job playing defense and boxing out.”
The Mounties get a little break due to weather on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 as their Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford games were both postponed to a later date.
Their next scheduled contest will be a home matchup against the Towanda Black Knights (3-9) for their senior night on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.