WESTFIELD – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties basketball team (13-7) pulled off wins over Cowanesque Valley (6-15) on Friday, Feb. 11 on the road and against the Sayre Redskins (5-15) on Saturday, Feb. 12, and solidified their spot in the District 4 Class A Playoffs.
“In a hard-fought battle, the Mounties would take a double-digit lead in the third only to watch CV fight back and tie it after the Mounties leading scorer (Derek Litzelman) fouled out with three minutes to go,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “After that CV was able to build a five-point lead, but the Mounties fought hard to get back to a tie, and then Devin Bradley had a steal, got fouled, and knocked down two free throws with 13 seconds left. CV's final shot attempt came up short.”
In their first matchup of the weekend, Liberty was able to weather the storm in Westfield and hang on for a big 59-57 win on the road for their 12th win of the year.
Liberty got off to a strong start in the contest, with Noah Shedden putting together a fine quarter where he netted five points while Kyle Davis also added four points in a 13-7 advantage early.
The Indians would rally back in the second quarter though, and after a stagnant offensive start was able to get things going behind a strong showing from Tucker St. Peter who would knock down a huge three-pointer on his way to a six-point quarter.
Both teams would score 13 points apiece in the frame with Liberty led by Hunter Thompson with four and pushing the score to 26-20 at the half.
In the third quarter, Liberty’s Derek Litzelman would start to take over.
After a quiet first half where the dynamic junior scorer would only net three points on one three-pointer, he would go nuclear from three in the third.
Litzelman would knock down four triples as his team poured in 21 points and give them some cushion heading into the final stretch.
The CV offense would continue to stick around in the contest though, with the unit getting triples from McGwire Painter, St. Peter, and Gage Tilton, and despite allowing 21 points would score 18 of their own and keep themselves within contention headed down the stretch down just 47-38.
CV would continue to chip away at the free-throw line in the final frame, scoring 10 shots from the line as they tried to mount a comeback.
With the Mounties leading-scorer fouling out late, it was up to the rest of the unit to weather a flurry from the CV offense late to pull off the win.
St. Peter would go nuts in the final frame, scoring 10 points as they tried to rally back.
CV would grab the lead down the stretch and take a five-point lead down the stretch, but the Mounties would show their grit down the stretch as they closed the game out.
But it would prove to be too little too late as Liberty held on with the help of Devin Bradley who took over in the fourth for eight points as the Mounties held on for the 59-57 win.
Bradley would knock down two critical free-throws in the final minute to lift the Liberty team to a win as the senior would come up huge for the Mounties in a pivotal matchup.
Liberty was led by their normally balanced attack that was headed by Litzelman who scored a team-high 17 points, pulled down five rebounds, and dished out four assists while knocking down an impressive five triples.
Bradley was able to play hero down the stretch and scored 13 points with eight coming in crunch time for the Mounties while also adding four steals with three rebounds.
Thompson added 10 points, four assists, and four steals, Shedden added nine with a team-high 12 rebounds, Kyle Davis scored six and both David Sherant and Caiden Alexander both scored two points in the win.
CV was led by yet another strong night from Painter who netted 20 points while St. Peter added 19 points including 10 in the final frame that almost pulled the Indians back into contention.
In their next contest of the weekend, the Liberty Mounties continued to play at a high level as they took down the Sayre Redskins at home on Saturday, Feb. 12 by a commanding score of 56-43.
“In 15 hours the Mounties were able to pick up two solid wins,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “Today in a tight game the Mounties were able to up the defensive intensity and that led to some easy transition baskets. Some good offensive passing led to getting teammates good shots and a lead to hold onto for the win.”
Sayre would push out to an early lead with Conner Vanduzer starting the game strong for the Redskins netting eight points on their way to an early 12-8 lead in the first.
But the Mounties, as they have all season, showed some extreme poise as they started to get things going in the ensuing quarters.
They would win every quarter after the first, and in the second would get 19 points from four players that included two three-pointers that switched the script of the game.
Shedden would light it up in the second, and scored seven of his 14 first-half points as the Mounties started to take control.
They would also get five points from Bradley and five from Thompson and after being down 12-8 after one quarter they would ride into the half with a big 27-23 lead.
The impressive effort on both ends would continue in the second half, and the Liberty team would outscore the Redskins 29-20 in the second half including a big fourth of 18 points that saw Derek Litzelman take over for seven points while four other players would net points in the frame as the Mounties pulled away for a 56-43 win.
Liberty continued their balanced approach in the victory with four players scoring in double-figures and led by a career-night for Shedden who scored 20 points and was able to impact the game in almost every facet as he grabbed eight boards with four steals as well.
Litzelman added 12 points with eight boards including seven huge points down the stretch while Bradley also added 12 point