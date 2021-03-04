LIBERTY — After an almost 30-year drought of capturing a Northern Tier League Title, the North Penn-Liberty Mounties (13-2) capped off their second-straight Division 2 Title season as well as secured the top-seed in the District 4 A Playoffs as they won two-straight games against Wyalusing on Thursday, Feb. 25 and against Canton on Saturday, Feb. 27.
With a roster ladened with senior talent and leadership, the Liberty boys entered rarified territory in school history, becoming the first team to ever repeat as league champions and supplanted themselves as one of — if not the — best team to ever hit the hardwood in a Liberty uniform.
“I might be a little prejudiced, but I think this is the best team that has ever come through this school,” Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said.
“And the word team is super important because everyone knows their roles and does them well and never complains about not scoring or playing time. They all work super together knowing that’s the way they win.”
During their contest against Wyalusing, the Mounties once again fell behind as their opponent came out on fire in the first quarter, with the Rams connecting on five first-quarter triples and scored 27 points as they built a 27-14 lead.
“We talked last night that being able to take a team’s best punch and fight through it will only help us down the road in the playoffs,” Litzelman said.I think it shows that the boys are mentally tough and do believe that they are truly never out of a game. It was one possession at a time and then one quarter at a time to get back the lead.”
The Mounties defense settled in the second quarter and started to take control of the game, as they only allowed six points in the frame on just two made field goals, and closed the gap to 33-26 heading into the half.
The Mounties offense found their rhythm in the second half and dominated on both sides of the ball.
The Liberty team outscored the Rams 39-19 on their way to victory with senior Noah Spencer going bonkers, scoring 22 second-half points and leading his team to their 12th win of the season.
The defense was also stout in the second half, and only allowed six field goals in two quarters to grab the win.
“I think all the struggles from last year have led them to better determination in games, especially in close games at crunch time,” Litzelman said. “I believe they know they can win the tough ones this year. This determination will help us as playoffs start, they just don’t want their season to end and have a big desire to do better in this playoffs year.”
The senior class poetically came up big in the win, as the five seniors on the roster scored all 65 points in the win.
Spencer was once again unstoppable in the win, and after being held to under 20 points in two consecutive contests, scored a game-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.
The senior has been impressive in the 2021 season, averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
Spencer has done a great job leading his team in the 2021 season, and has earned consideration as the NTL Player of the Year for his all-around game and pushing his team to a 13-2 record this year.
Senior Brandon Thompson also turned in a strong night with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the win and used his size to carve out another big night against the Rams.
Colton Litzelman did a bit of everything with eight points, three boards, four assists and one block.
Koleton Roupp added seven points and Kevin Alexander chipped in two points, six boards and one assist.
In their next game on Saturday, Feb. 27 the Mounties finished off their busy week with a win on their home floor where they finished off their regular season 54-48 over the Canton Warriors (10-9).
Liberty came out slow in the first quarter but picked in the second as they outscored Canton 13-4 to take a 21-19 lead heading into the half.
They were able to finish them off in the fourth quarter where they connected on three triples and seven free throws in the fourth quarter to pick up their 13th win of the year as well as the number one seed in the District Playoffs.
“It says a lot about their hard work and dedication and the fact that they feel like they’re in every game,” Coach Litzelman said. “They’re going to come out and give everything in the tank, even though the tank was getting a little empty as the half went on.”
Spencer had another big night and scored 17 points on five three-pointers to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win.
“It felt great to come out here with my team, knowing it’s our last run,” Spencer said. “It felt good to get the win today.”
Thompson came alive late for the Mounties and scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half as well as recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and five blocks in the win.
Thompson finished the regular season averaging 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and secured five double-doubles, and led the NTL in blocks in his senior season.
Seniors Kevin Alexander and Colton Litzelman both added seven points and while Derek Litzelman added six and Koleton Roupp scored five points in the win.
The Liberty boys will now get some much needed rest, as they end their five game in a seven day schedule where they finished 4-1, and will now have seven days to recuperate and prepare for their next opponent.
Now the Mounties have a bye heading into the District Playoffs and will play their first game of the postseason against either Lourdes Regional (4) or Juniata Christian (5) on their home floor this upcoming Saturday, March 6 with a chance to play in the District Finals.
“I think that the senior leadership is the key,” Coach Litzelman said on heading into the District Playoffs. “I don’t think we are going to come out flat because I think they want it a lot more. It’s not that they didn’t want it last year, but I think there’s more desire from these seniors than last year.”
Last season, a long layoff doomed the rhythm of the Liberty boys heading into the playoffs, but the experience that the unit has from that run has both Spencer and Coach Litzelman optimistic for their upcoming run.
“We know what we got to do this year,” Spencer said. “Last year we were ready for it, but I feel like we are going in a lot more prepared this season. We are just going to keep getting ready this week for Saturday.”