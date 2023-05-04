Two local players have been named to the 2022-23 Pa. All-State Basketball Teams.
In Class A, Derek Litzelman has been named to the Second Team. Litzelman is a 6’1” senior at North Penn-Liberty High School.
In AAA, Karson Dominick earned Third Team honors. Karson is a 6’1” junior at North Penn-Mansfield High School.
