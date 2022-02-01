WELLSBORO – A career-high 29 points from Wellsboro’s Liam Manning helped propel the Wellsboro Hornets (13-2) over the South Williamsport Mounties (8-8) on Monday, Jan. 31 in a blowout 70-31 win that extended their current win-streak to eight games.
“I felt pretty good tonight,” Manning said of his performance. “I just got on balance and scored the ball well. It was a nice confidence booster but I’m not going to let it go to my head. We have much bigger things to worry about on Wednesday.”
Things would start with a bang for the Hornets in their contest, with Peyton McClure continuing to shoot the ball extremely effectively and efficiently as he started things out with a three-pointer, a trend that would continue throughout the night.
Wellsboro would get three triples from McClure in the first quarter while Manning would feast in the paint with a lack of size to defend him on the opposition, as the two Wellsboro players would combine to score 17 of Wellsboro’s 23 points in the first as they pushed their advantage to 23-10 in the first quarter.
“Peyton is shooting with confidence and is playing to his strength,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “His game is evolving which makes him hard to defend.”
Wellsboro would continue to score at will in the second frame, with Manning putting together another tremendous effort as he poured in another eight points.
Hayes Campbell would put the exclamation point on an extremely balanced and dominant first half as he crashed the offensive boards for a putback layup that gave Wellsboro a commanding 37-20 at the break.
Wellsboro completely dominated the South team in the paint during the entirety of the game, with Manning, Campbell and Cameron Brought combining for a herculean 19 boards as a group.
The inside play was extremely pivotal in their win but will become even more important when they face Troy on Wednesday who boasts an intimidating paint presence.
“We try to establish both an inside and outside game and we take what the opposition will give us. There are multiple scores on this team and they play good team basketball,” Coach Adams said. “Hayes and Cameron both played solidly in the first Troy game so having Liam back and playing well will give us momentum to build on.”
In the second half, Wellsboro would completely run away with the game, and their 22-point third-quarter proved to be the final nail in the coffin as Manning poured in another 11 points while McClure struck from deep two more times as they buried South Williamsport and extended their lead to 60-28 and looked locked in on both ends of the floor.
In the fourth, Wellsboro would easily close the game out with their bench unit getting some run as Drew Manning would score four points, Caden Smith scored on a three-pointer and Watson Feil also added two points as they finished off their eighth straight win with a dominant 70-31 final score.
“It’s important to put complete quarters together,” Coach Adams said. “We did that when we played Athens but then had days off due to weather, so it took some time to get our continuity back.”
In the win, Wellsboro was led by an incredible night from Liam Manning who scored a game and career-high 29 points to go with his six rebounds, three assists, and two steals on the night and was completely unstoppable when getting the ball on the post.
“It definitely feels really good,” Manning said of his performance. “Especially because we have such a big game on Wednesday. It would have been a whole different story if tonight we felt rusty, but I think that winning was a little bit of a confidence booster to get us ready. We know we can play well, and we know we are going to play good basketball.”
McClure finished the night with 17 points as well, knocked down another five three-pointers and was in a giving mood, racking up a team-high five assists with two steals as well.
Campbell was able to add seven points, three assists, one steal and seven boards in an extremely balanced effort while senior Darryn Callahan had a team-high nine rebounds to go with his four points, four assists and two steals.
Brought and Drew Manning added four points, Smith with three points and Feil with two points in the win.
Point guard Conner Adams also had a solid game, and despite not getting in on the scoring was impressive distributing the ball into the paint and had five assists and three steals to go with his two rebounds on the night.
With the win, Wellsboro has a full head of steam heading into their matchup against the Troy Trojans (11-3) who handed Wellsboro their last loss of the 2021-2022 season, albeit when shorthanded.
“We are confident and know that we belong in these big games,” Coach Adams said. “We also know that if we play focused and give it our best that is all we can ask for. Our guys like the challenges that are ahead of them, and they have worked hard to get to this point in the season... Our message is to enjoy the moment and have fun playing basketball.”
Wellsboro and Troy are set to clash on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in a game with major league implications moving forward in what could be the game of the year so far.
They also have some other big contests on the horizon, with a huge matchup against Athens (12-3) on Friday, Feb. 4 and a rematch against NP-Mansfield (9-5) on Saturday, Feb. 5 that will be key in the Hornets coming away with the Northern Tier League Large School Title.
“We’ve been working for this our whole lives, and we’re ready to work as hard as we need to get these wins over the next couple of games,” Manning said. “We’re ready to play…I think it’ll be a good game and I think we will come out and do what we need to do.”