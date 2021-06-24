WAVERLY — The North Penn-Mansfield basketball team has been competing in the annual Waverly Summer League over the past two weeks of and have won four of their first five games.
Mansfield will lose five seniors in this upcoming season including three of their top-five scorers (Alex Stein, Curtis Craig and Jacob Evans) and will be looking to some new faces to lead them in the summer and their upcoming 2021-2022 season.
During their games, this past week in the Waverly Summer League, Mansfield was able to pick up a big overtime win over Troy.
They were led by Brody Burleigh who notched a team-high 22 points while Karson Dominick played hero in the waning moments of the extra period hitting a three at the buzzer to push the score to 56-53 and the win.
During their junior varsity contest, the Mansfield team fell to Elmira by a score of 38-33.
In their latest games on Monday, June 21, the Mansfield team won their first contest of the evening as they were built a first-half lead and never look back as they topped Tioga by a score of 40-32.
In their final action of the night, Mansfield took on Candor in a game that went wire-to-wire, but a late no-call on a Dominick layup that found the bottom of the net as time expired thwarted their chances of pushing the game to overtime as they fell by a score of 42-41.
Andrew Green also hit a late shot in their final run to tie the game as Mansfield almost rallied to push the game into overtime.
Green will be a player to watch as he is expected to garner more playing time for Mansfield in the future and has proven to be able to knock down shots.
“Our defense is getting better,” NP-Mansfield Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said. “To be down five with 30 seconds left and have a chance to tie it, and I was hoping that Karson’s layup was an and-one, which would have tied the game, so we did a lot of things right.”
With a much different look team for Mansfield, expect Sammy Lawrence to take over the main duties as a point guard while freshman Alex Davis will be looked to as a secondary point guard despite not being in attendance during the game on Monday.
“He’s down in Coastal Carolina playing baseball, but he’s been starting for us lately,” Burleigh said. “In our overtime win against Troy he had seven points and played good defense, he’s going to be solid for us.”
Also expected to make an impact in the upcoming season and during the Summer League is Caden Moon who has been showing some strong flashes on the defensive side of the floor.
Burleigh also added that Cooper Shaw is a player to watch, and is an added big body to the lineup who can knock down shots from the outside.
The Mansfield team will be back in action on Wednesday, June 30 as they travel back to Waverly for a pair of games.