The Williamson Lady Warriors (4-12) used one of their best offensive efforts of the 2021-2022 season to snap their 12-game slide in a dominant 51-24 victory over the Sayre Lady Redskins (0-10) on their home floor on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to push their win total to four on the year.
Williamson came out of the gates on fire, scoring an impressive 19 points in the frame as they started the rout with a bang.
Freshman Olivia Meisner punished the Sayre defense in the paint, and racked up nine first-quarter points on four made field goals to help her team push out to a 19-8 lead after one.
In the second quarter, the offensive explosion continued for the Lady Warriors as they netted another 11 points with Taylor Rae Jones leading the charge scoring four of her first-half eight points and Kayla Burrows also knocking down a three-pointer as they headed into the half with a comfortable 30-16 lead.
They would continue to bolster their advantage in the second half, with Jones knocking down two big three-pointers in the third quarter and Mikenna Buchannon closing things out in the fourth quarter with six big points as the Williamson girls cruised to a 51-24 win.
The win marks their first since Dec. 10 and was a big boost for a team whose offense has struggled down the stretch this season.
Williamson had eight players rack up points in the win in a balanced attack that was led by Olivia Meisner and Jones who each netted a game-high 14 points in the victory.
Junior Lena Lewis and Buchannon would each add six points while Emma Meisner scored four points, Burrows scored three points and both Gracie Stephens and Avery Vinsek scored two each in the win.
Sayre was led by Gabby Shaw who netted nearly half of her teams’ points with 10 while Jazz Dekay, Liz Shaw and Kendra Merrill all added four points as well.
Williamson now will look to string together wins as they host the Galeton Lady Tigers () on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. The last time these two teams faced off Williamson was able to come out with a 39-26 victory and it was their last win before topping Sayre in this past contest.