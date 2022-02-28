MONTOURSVILLE – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (15-8) continued their District 4 Class A Playoff run on Saturday, Feb. 26, and used another impressive defensive effort to move into the D4 Finals with a commanding victory over Northumberland Christian (14-4) here by a score of 54-33.
The Mounties were led by another outstanding outing from senior Noah Shedden who posted another playoff double-double and showed superior confidence during the contest that has been key to their recent success.
“It’s been really fun to watch him work,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said of Shedden’s play. “We even added some stuff coming into the week to get into the post because we thought we would have a height advantage against these guys. His confidence has just really expanded in the last month.”
After starting slow in their first-round matchup against Sullivan County, the Mounties showed no jitters or rust and came out on both ends with an extreme intensity that allowed them to take control of things early.
“We just tried to keep shooters off the three-point line and try to drive them off the line,” Thompson said of their defensive performance. “We just tried to stay tall when they went up inside of the post… It was really important to just always stay in front of the shooters and have our hands up because it made it harder to pass and dribble through everything.”
Thompson was huge in stretches for the Mounties throughout the game, and his offense has been something that has kept the pressure off other players and eased the load on that end of the floor.
“He takes the pressure off some of the other guys,” Coach Litzelman said. “We talked about the fact that their defense would creep further and further away from us and run a pack-line defense if we didn’t hit some shots and be aggressive. Him and others hitting some shots on the outside was a huge bonus for us to get everything open on the inside.”
Shedden would come out of the gates with a massive amount of aggression and used it to pile in five points all from the free-throw line.
“I’m just working hard and trying to get as many points as I can in the paint,” Shedden. “There was no one as tall as me so I just tried to attack with drop steps and spin moves and whatever was working.”
He would also get some major help from senior Hunter Thompson in the first, with him finding his touch from the mid-range as he also added six points as the Mounties held an 11-10 lead after one quarter.
“I feel like we played strong this entire game, where we just kind of picked it up in the second half last week,” Thompson said. “It feels better in this game and we played better so it’s nice to go to the finals.”
In the second frame, the Mounties' defense would take complete control of the game.
Liberty would outscore Northumberland 18-6, and their zone defense paired with their length made it impossible for their opponent to get passes into the paint and forced a plethora of turnovers that translated into easy baskets on the other end.
Liberty’s Kyle Davis would be the main engine for the offense in the frame as he would knock down two big triples and score eight points as Liberty started to run away with the contest.
Shedden would add six points and Caiden Alexander would add two points while Devin Bradley would hit a shot at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on a dominant half of basketball that saw the Mounties leading 29-16.
In the second half, the Mounties' defense would continue to excel as they held Northumberland to just 17 points while scoring 25 of their own.
In the third quarter, Liberty would get three triples to fall with Thompson hitting two for eight total points and Shedden adding another five points with a triple as their lead expanded to 42-28.
In the final frame, junior Derek Litzelman would take over with his aggressive play and after being held scoreless for three quarters would get to the free-throw line early and often as he netted all eight of his points in the quarter.
Shedden would add two as well as Davis and the Mounties would close the game out with a 12-5 fourth-quarter advantage to bring the final count to 54-33 and hold the Northumberland team to their second-lowest scoring total of the entire season.
In the win, Liberty was led by another outstanding playoff performance from senior Shedden who recorded his second double-double in a row with 18 points and 10 rebounds while also adding four assists, one block, and three steals in an impressive performance.
Thompson also added a big day with 14 points while also adding four rebounds and a steal in the victory.
“We just believed in ourselves,” Thompson said. “That’s all that mattered. As long as we worked hard and played hard we felt like we had a chance to go as far as we have.”
Litzelman led his team in assists with five while also adding eight points, three rebounds, and a steal while Davis added 10 points, four rebounds, five steals, and one assist in the victory.
Alexander added two points, one rebound, and two assists while Bradley added two points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals as well and was key in the Mounties' defensive effort where he could be seen knocking down passes in the lane throughout the night.
With the win, Liberty now moves into their second-straight District 4 Class A Finals against the St. John Neumann Golden Knights (21-3) on Thursday, March 3 at Mansfield University at 6 p.m.
Coming into the year, Liberty lost all five starters and weren’t pegged as a team that would be competing for a D4 title, but the group has rallied and now are looking to prove everyone wrong as they look to finish off their impressive run.
“It feels great,” Shedden said on reaching the finals. “There’s no better feeling than proving doubters wrong.”
Though they have already accomplished a lot, the matchup against the Golden Knights is a daunting one and the Liberty square will need to be focused and ready when they take the floor on Thursday.
Coming into this game, we wanted to put a little chip on our shoulder,” Coach Litzelman said. “Play with something to prove, we can do this. The hard work and dedication they put into getting back here are more on them than me. We introduced stuff and they took and bought in and took it to the next level and have played phenomenal the last few games.:”
The ability to start fast will be key for Liberty and will need to be ready when they hit the floor to play a full 32 minutes and try and compete for a D4 Title.
“We just need to go in full speed, and we can’t dilly dally in the first quarter,” Shedden said of the matchup. “We just have to play strong and play good defense and they aren’t invincible, Mansfield beat them.”
Going in, Liberty fell big in their previous D4 Finals matchup with the Golden Knights, but have exuded an immense amount of confidence and have played like a team who is ready to pull off a huge upset against one of the top teams in the entire district.
“We have to play that defensive side of the ball,” Coach Litzelman said. “We have to have our transition defense be phenomenal because they like to get out and run. We have to not let them get on spurts or have four or five fast breaks in a row. Our guards are going to have to be super strong, it’s going to be some of the best pressure we’ve seen all year. So we have to be strong with the ball, we can’t be lazy with the ball and let them get out and run.”
Also, the Liberty team now qualifies for the State Playoffs, meaning their season is far from over yet. They will need to be ready for the road ahead as they have no easy games left in their 2021-2022 season.
“We are ready to play, we had to win one of the next two to get into States and I was telling the boys, let’s just get it done with,” Coach Litzelman said. “It might be the third time we went to States for our school that I know of, so for them to be able to say that they are one of the programs to go to States, it says a lot and is a testament to these kids and their dedication to this sport.”
The Mounties are now on the precipice of another historic season, and with five new starters have shown as a program that they can compete for year-in and year-out to succeed in the future.
“I hope it does,” Coach Litzelman said of how the program is building following their success. “The fact we made it back-to-back finals and being in the playoffs for quite a few years now in a row and having the same success can have kids see us and want to be part of that.”