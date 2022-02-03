The NP-Liberty Mounties (10-7) traveled to Wyalusing to take on the first-place Northern Tier League Small School Division Rams (12-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for a pivotal matchup but were unable to overcome a dialed Rams team and fell by a final score of 65-45.
“The Mounties tried to hang in against the Rams on a night where they were really on their game, passing and shooting well,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “Sometimes the other team needs credit for how they played and tonight we didn't have an answer for them.”
The Rams would set the tone early, with Grayden Cobb going nuclear in the first quarter where he scored an incredible 17 points with three triples to help Wyalusing put up 28 points in the first quarter to put Liberty on the ropes early.
Liberty would only net 12 points in the first with Kyle Davis and Derek Litzelman each adding three points, but would have a big hole to climb out of as they trailed 28-12 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rams’ offense would start to cool off on offense but would still shoot the three well as they knocked down three more triples in the frame to add to their lead with a 15-10 advantage over Liberty in the frame.
Liberty would get some key scoring from Hunter Thompson who netted four points and Davis who hit his second three-pointer of the night but would find themselves down big at the half by a score of 43-22.
Liberty would chip the lead down in the third quarter, with Derek Litzelman finding some rhythm behind the arc as he knocked down two triples and scored eight points. Noah Shedden would also get things going knocking down two big buckets as well as Liberty would dwindle the lead down.
Their defense would step up big, holding the red-hot Rams to just six points, and would close the gap down to 49-34 heading into the final quarter.
But the Rams would get themselves back on track in the fourth, knocking down eight field goals for 16 points led by Isaiah Way who scored six points in the final frame.
Liberty would continue to fight, with Derek Litzelman adding another three-pointer and Devin Bradley scoring six points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hot-shooting Rams as they fell by a wide margin of 65-45.
Liberty was led by another impressive outing from Derek Litzelman who led his team with 15 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three triples while Thompson, Bradley, and Shedden each scored eight points and Davis would add six points on two triples while also securing five rebounds and recording three steals.
The Rams got an extremely impressive performance from Cobb who was on fire in the first quarter where he netted 18 of his game-high 25 points on the night.
Way would also add 11 points while Blake Morningstar would add 13 points on six made field goals as well as the Rams tightened their grip on the top spot in the NTL Small School Division.
The Mounties have now reached the final and most important stretch of their season as they look to move up in the standings and solidify their spot in the District 4 Class A Playoffs with their next contest coming at home against Sayre on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Of their final four games, only one opponent has a winning record with their season-finale set for a rematch against the Canton Warriors on Feb. 16 in a game that should have major implications in the standings.