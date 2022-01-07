LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (5-4) played the Wyalusing Rams (6-4) even for two quarters, but a third-quarter push for the Rams helped propel them to 55-38 victory in a key matchup between the top two teams in the Northern Tier League Small School Division on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Throughout the first half, both teams leaned on their defense as both teams were stingy when it came to giving up points.
The Rams would get out to an early first-quarter lead of 8-4 but the Mounties would close the gap quickly as Derek Litzelman would get two free throws to fall then hit a three-pointer late in the frame to close the gap to 10-9, but the Rams would end the quarter with a slim 11-9 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Mounties would continue to fight and would take their first lead of the quarter at the 6:27 mark as Devin Bradley would connect on two shots from the charity stripe that gave them a 15-13 lead.
But the Rams would continue to fire back, with Grayden Cobb knocking down a three-pointer moments later after some impressive ball movement around the perimeter and the teams would trade three leads in the final minutes until Noah Shedden dove to the basket with just 30 seconds left to tie things up at 21 apiece at the half.
With both teams struggling to score, the Rams would amp up their defensive intensity in the second half.
They would switch their defense up constantly between a zone defense, a press defense, and a full-court trap in the third quarter and it helped them get out to an 11-0 run to start the quarter.
Liberty would find some traction at the midway point of the quarter, but the Rams would once again use their defensive pressure to harass the Mounties and finish the frame off on a 7-1 run that pushed their advantage to 39-27 heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, the Rams would feast from the free-throw line, knocking down 11-13 shots from the stripe and the Mounties struggled to string together scoring possessions down the stretch as Wyalusing would pick up an important win by a score of 58-35 to tighten their grip on the top spot in the NTL Small School Division.
The Mounties were led in scoring by Bradley, who showed off some extremely impressive touch in the mid-range game as he netted a team-high 11 points while also contributing three rebounds.
Also with a double-digit outing was Litzelman who added 10 points while knocking down two three-pointers and also adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hunter Thompson, Kyle Davis and Shedden each chipped in five points while Shedden led his team on the boards with 10 on the night.
Davis was also solid on the defensive end of the floor for his team as he had a team-high two blocks to go with his two rebounds and two assists.
For the Rams, they received an outstanding performance from sharpshooter Cobb who netted a game-high 23 points.
Cobb was nuclear from the three-point line as he knocked down a game-high four three-pointers and was perfect from the line going 5-5.
Blake Morningstar also had 10 points in the win, with eight coming in the third-quarter run that put the game away and almost exclusively from the 10-foot mid-range.
Isaiah Way added nine points with a three-pointer and Kashawn Cameron added six points in the Rams win.
Liberty will now look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Rams as they try to close the gap in the NTL Small School race as they hit the road to Sayre for a Saturday, Jan. 8 showdown against the Redskins set for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.