LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (6-4) played the Wyalusing Rams (7-4) even for two quarters, but a third-quarter push for the Rams helped propel them to 55-38 victory in a key matchup between the top two teams in the Northern Tier League Small School Division on Thursday, Jan. 7.
In their next contest of the week, the Liberty team was able to bounce back for a huge win over Sayre that came down to the wire on Saturday, Jan. 8 as they topped the Redskins 55-52 to move to 6-4 on the year.
Throughout the first half of their bout with Wyalusing, both teams leaned on their defense as both teams were stingy when it came to giving up points.
The Rams would get out to an early first-quarter lead of 8-4 but the Mounties would close the gap quickly as Derek Litzelman would get two free throws to fall then hit a three-pointer late in the frame to close the gap to 10-9, but the Rams would end the quarter with a slim 11-9 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Mounties would continue to fight and would take their first lead of the quarter at the 6:27 mark as Devin Bradley would connect on two shots from the charity stripe that gave them a 15-13 lead.
But the Rams would continue to fire back, with Grayden Cobb knocking down a three-pointer moments later after some impressive ball movement around the perimeter and the teams would trade three leads in the final minutes until Noah Shedden dove to the basket with just 30 seconds left to tie things up at 21 apiece at the half.
With both teams struggling to score, the Rams would amp up their defensive intensity in the second half.
They would switch their defense up constantly between a zone defense, a press defense, and a full-court trap in the third quarter and it helped them get out to an 11-0 run to start the quarter.
Liberty would find some traction at the midway point of the quarter, but the Rams would once again use their defensive pressure to harass the Mounties and finish the frame off on a 7-1 run that pushed their advantage to 39-27 heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, the Rams would feast from the free-throw line, knocking down 11-13 shots from the stripe and the Mounties struggled to string together scoring possessions down the stretch as Wyalusing would pick up an important win by a score of 58-35 to tighten their grip on the top spot in the NTL Small School Division.
The Mounties were led in scoring by Bradley, who showed off some extremely impressive touch in the mid-range game as he netted a team-high 11 points while also contributing three rebounds.
Also with a double-digit outing was Litzelman who added 10 points while knocking down two three-pointers and also adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hunter Thompson, Kyle Davis and Shedden each chipped in five points while Shedden led his team on the boards with 10 on the night.
Davis was also solid on the defensive end of the floor for his team as he had a team-high two blocks to go with his two rebounds and two assists.
For the Rams, they received an outstanding performance from sharpshooter Cobb who netted a game-high 23 points.
Cobb was nuclear from the three-point line as he knocked down a game-high four three-pointers and was perfect from the line going 5-5.
Blake Morningstar also had 10 points in the win, with eight coming in the third-quarter run that put the game away and almost exclusively from the 10-foot mid-range.
Isaiah Way added nine points with a three-pointer and Kashawn Cameron added six points in the Rams win.
In their next contest, Liberty was able to bounce back in a big way on Saturday, Jan. 8 as they traveled to Sayre to take on the Redskins and survived a back-and-forth battle to escape with a 55-52 victory and pick up their sixth win of the 2021-2022 season.
During the game, Sayre came out of the gates shooting the cover of the basketball as they used three first-quarter triples to score 17 points and put the Mounties in an early hole of 17-10.
But just as they have all season long, the Mounties wouldn’t be phased as they started to mount their comeback.
In the second frame, Liberty’s Davis and Thompson would both start to get things going, as Davis was able to connect on three field goals and free-throw for seven points while Thompson, who has been steadily improving his offensive production throughout the season, netted six points as well.
Liberty would score 18 points in the frame and hold Sayre to just 11 as they were able to tie things up at the half at 28 after a slow start to the game.
Both teams would struggle from the field out of the halftime break, with neither team topping double-digit scoring in the frame but Sayre would get the slight edge down the stretch as they pushed into the final frame with just a one-point lead of 35-34.
With the game in the balance, it came down to Mounties’ ability to knock down free-throws down the stretch, and they answered the call as they went 12-16 from the charity stripe down the stretch compared to Sayre’s 5-7 as they were able to edge out the Redskins on the road behind a 20-point fourth-quarter by a count of 55-52.
Sayre implored an interesting defensive strategy throughout the night to hamper the scoring of Liberty’s Litzelman as they ran a box and one defense with an emphasis on the junior, but the balance that the Mounties have shown all season long was what propelled them to victory.
Liberty had three players in double-figures in the win and was led by Thompson, who netted a team-high 18 points and has now scored over double-figures in five of his past six games and has shown improved confidence scoring the basketball for the Mounties.
The senior also was able to add seven rebounds, one steal, one block and two assists as well.
Also in double-figures for the Mounties was Bradley who netted 11 points while corralling nine boards and grabbing four steals while Shedden once again turned in a solid night as he netted 11 points as well with six boards, a block and two steals.
Litzelman, who received some extra attention on defense, was still able to carve out a solid night as he netted six points, seven boards and two assists while Davis added nine points (seven in the second quarter alone) to go with his team-high 11 rebounds on the night.
Liberty, who has now won three of their past four games, will look to string together back-to-back wins as they traveled to Northeast Bradford to take on the 2-8 Panthers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.