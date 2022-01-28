LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (10-6) pulled off an incredible fourth-quarter come back here on Thursday, Jan. 27 where they outscored their rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (9-4) 31-6 in the final frame to complete an improbable victory by a score of 65-49.
“It feels amazing,” sophomore Liberty player Derek Litzelman said of coming up with the win. “They were talking all fall and spring about how they were going to beat us and score so many points, but in reality, we were able to hold them to not that many points and we played great today, just a great all-around game.”
Derek Litzelman played the hero during the contest, and after a slow first half, he would go nuclear on offense in the second half, where he netted 25 of his game-high 28 points as the Liberty team rallied back for the win.
During the early portions of the game, it was a back-and-forth contest with each team responding at every turn as the first quarter featured six lead changes.
The frame was capped off by NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green knocking down a corner three with time ticking down to give the Tigers a 17-14 advantage heading into the second.
Both teams would come out with an abundance of energy in the first-quarter, but in the second, it was the Tigers who would take control.
They would get scoring from four players with Alex Davis leading the charge with four points while on the other end of the floor were able to hold Liberty to just seven points.
They would ride a 28-21 lead into halftime and looked to be in control of the contest, but Liberty would remain within striking distance.
“I thought in the second quarter, and we talked about it at halftime, they outhustled us,” Coach Litzelman said. “They out-worked us, and it wasn’t like they were doing anything special…We said if we want to get back into it, and especially that fourth quarter, it was eight minutes of gut-check time. They bought into that and worked hard and that was the difference in the game.”
With the game in the balance, Derek Litzelman would start to cook against the Tigers’ defense.
He would knock down a huge three-pointer to start the quarter and subsequently knock down two more as he tried to prop his team up and claw back into the game.
But Mansfield had an answer at every turn, with Sammy Lawrence knocking two huge response three-pointers in the quarter and Eli Shaw also hitting a big three-pointer as the Tigers would weather the third-quarter flurry that saw their lead dwindle to as little as four points.
They would bolster their lead to as many as 11 points in the quarter, but a late three-pointer from Derek Litzleman would help them close the score 43-34 heading into the final quarter.
With the game on the line down by nine points, Liberty would start to come alive and mount their comeback.
“I think when we switched to a man defense, our intensity just picked up,” Thompson said of the fourth-quarter turnaround. “We just started flying to the ball and flying everywhere. We were hustling and that just opened everything up.”
That defensive intensity was key in the fourth, as the Mounties turned the water off on the Mansfield offense and held them to a pedestrian six points in the frame.
“We talked about that fourth-quarter, and that if we’re going to get back in it, it's going to be gut-check time,” Coach Litzelman said. “I can’t do it for them and I told them in the locker room that they needed to be aggressive and keep working really hard and making every single offensive possession on them difficult.”
Noah Shedden would set the tone early as he knocked down a big three-pointer to open the quarter, and Mansfield’s Brody Burleigh would respond instantly with a slick spin move in the post, but it would be one of the last field goals Mansfield would connect on in the game.
Liberty would rattle off the next eight points in a row to knot things at 45 apiece on a Derek Litzelman two-point jumper with just over four minutes remaining that sent the gym into a frenzy and breathed new life into the Mounties unit who trailed the entire second half.
Mansfield would soon after take back the lead on a free-throw by Eli Shaw that pushed the score to 46-45, but the Liberty team would go on an impressive 20-3 run.
The big run was highlighted by a perfect 16-16 effort from the free-throw line where Derek Litzelman and Hunter Thompson made eight shots from the line each to complete the improbable comeback and give the Mounties a pivotal win over their rival Mansfield team.
In the win, Derek Litzelman played one of the best games of his career and was clutch throughout as he had an answer for nearly every punch the Tigers threw.
“Nobody else was knocking down shots, and we weren’t being aggressive,” Derek Litzelman said. “I thought that okay if I start being aggressive all the other players on the team will follow. And that’s what they did and that’s how we were able to finish the game.”
He also was able to add five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a performance for the ages of the young Mountie player.
“I’ve been wanting him to be more assertive sometimes because he becomes almost like a team player sometimes,” Coach Litzelman said. “But when he sees a matchup, he knows and we know that he can dominate a guy that’s guarding him. I think in that fourth quarter, he decided to be more assertive and look for gaps to penetrate.”
Also with a huge effort down the stretch was Thompson, who after missing what looked to be a back-breaking wide-open layup in the fourth turned around and scored 10 points in the frame and made clutch free-throws down the stretch.
“I just tried to stay calm at the free-throw line,” Thompson said. “I just tried to stay calm, mistakes like that happen and that was a big one. So I had to make up for it somehow. I just tried to play as hard as possible and dig deep because I was starting to get tired. But I just dug deep down and finished.”
He finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal for Liberty in an impressive performance for the senior.
“It feels great, I feel like we have really taken another step forward as a team,” Thompson said. “I feel like we are in a good spot right now, and if we keep playing like this, I think we have a pretty good shot at reaching that goal (winning the NTL Title)... We just have to keep working hard and practice as the coaches want us to and try to push every day.”
Also with a strong night for Liberty was Kyle Davis, who added nine points, four rebounds and two assists and was key in keeping Mansfield's leading-scorer Burleigh in check in the paint throughout the night.
Devin Bradley added six points to go with his game-high six steals, four assists and one rebound while Shedden added five points, three rebounds and two steals as well.
Caiden Alexander rounded out the scoring with two points for the Mounties in the win as well.
Mansfield received strong nights from both Karson Dominick and Burleigh who each posted 12 points while Lawrence and Eli Shaw scored nine each as well.
Alex Davis scored four points while Green added a three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer that gave his team the early lead.
Liberty is now in must-win mode down the stretch, and Wellsboro topping Wyalusing on the same night opened the door for the Mounties to possibly push forward and make a run for a third-consecutive Northern Tier League Small School TItle.
After losing some close games over the past two weeks to some of the best teams in the league, Liberty has shown impressive growth and will look to continue to trend in that direction with the big win over Mansfield.
Liberty will have some time to enjoy their big win but will have to face the Wyalusing Rams (11-6) with a chance to close the gap and make up some distance between them and the top of the standings.
“Nothing’s going to be easy,” Coach Litzelman said. “But I think when we played Wyalusing the first time, we had like a whole quarter where we just didn't play well and I don’t think they’re going to see that out of us now. We aren’t just going to fold up and give up on games especially when we know that we can play with these teams. It’s going to be a gut check for the rest of the season. We have to strive to play hard and play great defense and make everything difficult for the teams and then run our offense.”
Mansfield will also have a breather before hitting the court again and will face Williamsport on the road on Monday, Jan. 31 as they try to bounce back after losing in back-to-back games.
Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.