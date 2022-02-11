The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (17-3) traveled to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors (6-13) on Thursday, Feb. 10, and snapped their three-game win streak in a commanding 53-20 win.
The Lady Panthers would flex their new title as the Northern Tier League Small School Champions early, and used a 15-point first to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the night.
They would get seven points from star player Maisie Neuber and five from Kayleigh Thomas as they rushed out to their early lead.
The Lady Warriors would only be able to net six points on two made field goals with Gracie Stephens connecting on an and-one bucket to lead the charge, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 15-6 score after one frame.
NEB would continue to dominate the first half, scoring another 10 points and holding Williamson to just four points, all scored by Olivia Meisner, as they headed into the half with an impressive 25-9 advantage.
The gap would only widen in the second half, as the Lady Panthers used two 14-point quarters while holding Williamson to just 11 points to finish things off with a 50-20 victory on the road.
The Lady Panthers were led by Thomas who scored 18 points while knocking down three triples while Neuber added 17 points as well.
Williamson was paced by Taylor Rae Jones, who after being held scoreless in the first half netted a team-high eight points with two triples in the second half to lead her team.
Olivia Meisner added six points while Stephens was able to net five points as the Williamson girls struggled to get things going on offense.
Kayla Burrows also chipped in a free throw as well as the Lady Warriors dropped their 13th contest of the season.
Williamson is down to their final game of the season as they travel to Canton (11-8) on Monday, Feb. 14 as they look to close their season on a strong note with a win against one of the top teams in the NTL Small School Division.