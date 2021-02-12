The North Penn-Liberty basketball team (8-1) was able to bounce back after their first loss of the 2021 season as they used a big fourth quarter to pull away and capture a win from the Sayre Redskins on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 55-47.
The game remained tight throughout, with Sayre holding a slim advantage at the half by a score of 28-26.
The Liberty defense came out in the second half to squash the possibility of an upset as they held Sayre to just four third quarter points and grabbed a 39-32 advantage heading into the final frame.
“The team played great team defense in the second half to get the lead and hold on for the win,” Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said.
The tandem of Noah Spencer and Brandon Thompson were able to put the game away as they combined for 12 points in the frame as they moved to 8-1 on the season.
The Mounties had three players reach double-digits in the effort with Spencer and Thompson both leading the charge with 16 points.
Thompson also was able to record a double-double with 10 rebounds and also recorded four blocks in the game.
Spencer added five assists and six rebounds in his normal stat-stuffing outing on the hardwood.
Senior Colton Litzelman added 11 points, including a team-high three, three-pointers on the night. He also added a team-high six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and three steals as he continued to impact the game in almost every facet on a nightly basis.
Both Koleton Roupp and Derek Litzelman added five points, while Kevin Alexander added two during the Mounties eighth win of the year.
Sayre was led by a huge game from Jackson Hubbard who scored a game-high 20 points including a nine-point fourth quarter as Sayre tried to stage a comeback.
Also with a strong night was Dom Fabbri who scored 13 points, all in the first half of play.
Liberty will run it back against Sayre for their next game as the Redskins travel to Liberty to take on the Mounties on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.