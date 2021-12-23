After a 3-0 start to the 2021-2022 season for the NP-Liberty Mounties boys basketball team (3-1) they were unable to topple the Wellsboro Hornets (2-0) on their home floor on Saturday, Dec. 18 as they suffered defeat for the first team this year by a score of 59-39.
Despite what the score infers, the Liberty team was able to keep pace with a strong Wellsboro unit, and until the fourth quarter found themselves within striking distance.
Wellsboro would get out to an early lead in the contest, with the Hornets scoring 12 points to Liberty’s 10 in the first quarter behind two three-pointers from Peyton McClure.
But Liberty’s Devin Bradley would come out of the gates strong and his eight points in the opening quarter would help them to keep the Wellsboro lead at just two points heading into the second frame.
Both teams’ offenses would come alive in the second, with neither team gaining any ground as they fought to a 17-17 stalemate in the frame that was headlined by both teams scoring frequently from the free-throw line.
Wellsboro would get six points on 6-8 shooting from the charity stripe while Liberty would connect on 7-8 from the line as well.
Wellsboro got three three-pointers to fall in the frame, but it was junior Derek Litzelman who kept Liberty afloat during the storm as he notched eight of his points in the frame to keep the score at 29-27 at the break.
In the next half, the Wellsboro defense would tighten up and Liberty would only score 12 points despite knocking down three triples.
Liberty still had a chance heading into the fourth frame down just 31-38, but Wellsboro would close things out on a 21-8 run that spanned the entire fourth quarter as they handed Liberty their first loss of the year.
Liberty was led by a strong outing from Litzelman who feasted at the free-throw line where he scored eight of his team-high 14 points. He also knocked down two triples and was aggressive throughout the night as he worked his way to the free-throw line.
Bradley added 12 points with eight coming in the first quarter while grabbing six rebounds on the night and Hunter Thompson chipped in six points with two assists and two steals as well.
Senior Noah Shedden did a bit of everything for Liberty and added four steals, one block, one assist and six rebounds to go with his five points on the night in a balanced performance while Caiden Alexander was able to add two points with two rebounds as well.
Liberty now will look to get back to their winning ways as they traveled to Troy (4-0) on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to take on the undefeated Trojans with a chance to improve to 4-1 on the year.