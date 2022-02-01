The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (4-10) traveled to Northeast Bradford to take on the Lady Panthers (14-3) and were stifled by the suffocating defense of the top Northern Tier League Small School team as they were beaten by a final score of 53-8 on Monday, Jan. 31.
NEB used an impressive first quarter to put the game out of reach early as they piled in 22 points while holding the Lady Mounties scoreless and putting them on the ropes early.
Liberty would finally put a point on the board in the second frame with Elizabeth Ritchie connecting on a free throw, but it would be the only score of the entire first half for the Lady Mounties as they found themselves down big at the half, 28-1.
The offense would continue to be hard to come by for Liberty in the second half, and Northeast would use another big quarter of 17 points to bury the Lady Mounties in the third quarter as they only scored two points on a Sidney Landis bucket that saw the lead grow even further to 45-3.
Liberty would get some extra offense in the final frame, scoring five points on buckets from Makenzie Broughton and Emily Kreger, but it was too little too late as they fell by a final count of 53-8.
In the loss, Liberty was led by Broughton, Kreger, and Landis who all scored two points while Ritchie and Kayla Graham would add one point each.
NEB was led by Maise Nueber who netted a team-high 16 points in the win for the Lady Panthers while Kate O’Connor scored 14 and Kayleigh Thoms added 10 points as well.
Liberty is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. as they look to bounce back against the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-11) who have lost their previous seven contests of the year.