WELLSBORO – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (0-4) continue to search for their first victory of the 2021-2022 season as they fell to Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Wellsboro on Friday, Dec. 18 over the past week.
In their first matchup, the Lady Mounties took on the Troy Lady Trojans where they were unable to pick up the win as they fell in a low-scoring game by a count of 33-22.
Troy used a huge first-quarter advantage where they opened things up on a 12-3 run in the first quarter to take control, but the Liberty girls would fight back in the ensuing frame.
Liberty would get things going on offense as they notched 12 points while holding Troy to just five to narrow the Troy lead to just 17-15 at the half.
But Troy would tighten up on the defensive side of the court, and after finding a rhythm in the second quarter they would be unable to recapture the momentum as they were held to just three and four points in the third and fourth quarters respectively to fall by a final count of 33-22.
In the loss, junior Elizabeth Ritchie was solid as she notched a team-high 11 points with 14 rebounds in a big double-double while also adding three steals.
Sidney Landis was able to contribute seven points with six rebounds while Jaclyn Nelson added three points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds as well.
Sophomore Tierney Patterson also added one point in the loss.
In their next action of the week, the Liberty girls traveled to Wellsboro on Friday, Dec. 17 and after an extremely tight first quarter, but were unable to contend with the Lady Hornets firepower as they fell big by a score of 58-35.
Liberty was led by Ritchie who scored a team-high 11 points and 11 rebounds in her second consecutive double-double while Nelson added five points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals and Emily Kreger scored five points, with four rebounds, four steals and two assists as well.
Darby Stetter and Tierney Patterson each added four points as well with Stetter adding one rebound and one assist and Patterson chipping in two rebounds and one steal.
With Liberty still looking for their first victory, they hosted a non-league opponent in Millville (1-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 22 with a chance to get themselves in the win column.
