The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (7-14) traveled to take on the Muncy Lady Indians (17-5) on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and were held to just 15 points as they took their 14th loss of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 40-15.
Liberty would be hampered by a scoreless first frame, while Muncy would score nine points of their own as they started to run away with the game early.
Avery Bigelow would lead the way for the Lady Indians in the first with four points while Arianna Copeland would add two points and Ciera Charles scored three points in a quick start for Muncy.
Liberty would start to come alive on offense in the second frame, scoring five points, but it wasn’t enough to put a dent in the lead as Muncy would net 11 points of their own as they built a 20-5 lead at the half.
In the second, Sidney Landis and Tierney Patterson would provide the scoring for the Lady Mounties as Landis knocked down a three, and Patterson added two points as well.
In the second half, Liberty would score just 10 points with Landis and Elizabeth Ritchie scoring two points each in the third and Ritchie propping up the offense in the fourth with another four points.
Also with two points in the fourth was Darby Stetter, but the Lady Mounties would find themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided 20-10 second half as the Muncy team claimed their 17th win of the year by a score of 40-15.
Munch displayed an immense amount of balance in the victory, with nine players scoring points and not a single scorer netting more than eight points.
Addison Eyer was the top scorer in the game with eight points while both Bigelow and Copeland scored six each.
Charles added five points while Casey Fry, Ala Edkin, Brandi Hiterman, and Kayla Rice all scored two points in the win for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Mounties were only able to pour in 15 points and were led by Ritchie who scored a team-high six points while Landis added five points and Patterson and Stetter each scored two points.
With the regular season coming to a close and the door shut on a possible District 4 Class A position, the Liberty girls will look to finish their season strong as they host the CV Lady Indians (3-16) on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. for their Senior Night and season-finale.
In their previous matchup, the Liberty girls escaped Westfield with a 49-42 victory on Jan. 14 and will look to repeat that success in their upcoming contest.