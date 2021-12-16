The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties fell to 0-2 during their home Ryan Ostrom Tip-off Tournament on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 as they dropped their first-round matchup against Canton by a score of 28-25 and to Montgomery in the consolation round by a score of 28-23.
Liberty nearly came away with wins in both of their first matchups, falling by just a combined eight points, but was unable to claim their first on the 2021-2022 season as they dropped to 0-2.
In the first matchup of the tournament, Liberty was able to hold the lead at the half, with scoring not coming easily for either side as the Lady Mounties built a slim, 10-9 lead at the break.
But an 11-point third-quarter where four Canton Lady Warriors were able to contribute points gave the Lady Warriors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they came away victorious as they outscored the Lady Mounties 19-15 in the final half to squeak out a 28-25 victory.
Senior point guard Jaclyn Nelson led the Liberty offense with nine points to lead all scorers in the contest while Sidney Landis added six points and Nikki Kiscadden contributed four points as Liberty fell just short of victory.
In their next contest, Liberty once again fell just short of a win as Montgomery used a second-half comeback to top Liberty late by a score of 28-23.
The offense was once again tough to come by in the consolation round, but Liberty was still able to use an eight-point first quarter and a stifling first-half defense to gain a 9-4 advantage at the half.
But Montgomery would come alive in the third and fourth quarters as they outscored Liberty by 10 points to escape with the 28-23 win.
Liberty once again was led in scoring by Nelson who notched seven points while Faith Persing from Montgomery led all scorers with 16 points, 13 of those coming in the second half.
Elizabeth Ritchie was also able to add six points for the Lady Mounties while Tierney Patterson added four points and Kiscadden also had three points in the effort.
Defensively, Liberty has been stout so far in a small sample size as they only allowed 56 total points in two games, but will need their offense to come around as they look to pick up their first win of the season in the upcoming stretch.
Their next contest will be a home matchup against the Troy Lady Trojans on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.