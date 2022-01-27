The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-9) saw their first action on the court in 12 days but were unable to pick up a win as the Athens Lady Wildcats (9-3) used a big first half to put the contest out of reach as they topped the Liberty 58-21.
Athens would come out of the gates swinging in the opening half, with their core scorers of Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow and Caydence Macik combined to score all of their 17 points in the first quarter.
Liberty would struggle to shake the rust from their long absence from the court, and would only net six points in the opening quarter on four points from Elizabeth Ritchie and two points from Jaclyn Nelson as they fell behind 17-6 early.
In the second, Athens would continue to score in bunches and poured in 24 points highlighted by a hot shooting stretch from Addy Wheeler who would score nine points on three triples while Macik would also add six points in the offensive outburst.
Liberty would once again only score six points in the frame, with Nikki Kiscadden scoring two points, Tierney Patterson adding two points and Sidney Landis also scoring two points as the Liberty girls found themselves down by a score of 41-12 after one half of play.
Things would continue to be tough for the Lady Mounties’ offense in the second half, as they were held to just nine total points as the Lady Wildcats would pour in another 27 points as they cruised to the final buzzer with a 58-21 victory.
In the loss, no Liberty player would top double-digits but was led by a solid night from Nelson who scored a team-high 7 points while knocking down a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Ritchie would net six points on three field goals while Patterson, Mackenzie Broughton, and Kiscadden would all chip in two points for the Liberty girls.
Athens had eight players get in on the scoring frenzy in the win, and were led by Macik who scored a game-high 16 points in the victory.
Wheeler was able to add 14 points on four made threes, Bartlow scored 11 points and Bronson also added seven points in the victory for the Lady Wildcats.
Liberty, who now sits at 3-9, will look to bounce back as they travel to Mansfield on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will take on the Lady Tigers (5-10) at 7 p.m. with a chance to get back on track this season.