LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties girls basketball team opened up their season with a scrimmage on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against Northern Potter and are looking towards their 2021-2022 season with optimism as they return a tight-knit group of girls set to the court this year.
The Lady Mounties are coming off an impressive season, where they finished with a 7-10 record and made it to the second round of the District 4 playoffs, but will need to continue to grow as a unit as they try to replicate that success.
”Communication is for sure our strength,” junior Liberty point guard Jaclyn Nelson said. “We just have the aspect of being a family and a team. We work together to lift each other up and not put each other down. I feel like right now is our time to grow as a team so we can be even stronger in the future.”
Nelson will have the daunting task of taking on the ball-handling duties as starting point guard from Eva Rice, Tioga Publishing’s 2020-2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year and 2021 graduate, after a devastating knee injury sidelined Nelson for the Liberty girls’ playoff run last year.
“Physically, I’m feeling really good,” Nelson said. “I did a lot of therapy and I’m ready to come back stronger than ever. Confidence-wise, I wasn’t sure to start because I was made the point guard. But coming into practice and working with these ladies in practice, I already feel calm and I'm ready to get out there this season.”
Rice was the engine of the offense last year, and Nelson will need to grow into that role as she takes on the ball-handling and be that same spark plug for their offense.
With a long roster laden with younger players (only one senior), Liberty will look to grow as a group for years to come, but this season will still have some upside in terms of competing with the top teams in the Northern Tier League.
The starting lineup consists of players who have almost all had substantial minutes on the floor at the varsity level, with players such as Nelson, Elizabeth Ritchie, Darby Stetter and Sidney Landis all playing big roles in their success last season.
They boast a lineup of young but experienced players that, though not the tallest team, have length across the board and will lean on that to try and lock teams down during the year.
“I feel like we have a really good baseline with our defense,” Ritchie said of the teams’ strength this season. “We just got to put it together and work as a team. We were a little bit rushed tonight. We were holding the ball a bit too much, but I feel like we have a good baseline with our defense.”
Ritchie, who was huge in the Liberty girls playoff push last season, looked strong in her season debut pulling down rebound-after-rebound and attributed her success to her increased confidence.
“I think it’s even higher than it was when I ended last season,” Ritchie said of her confidence heading into the year. “I have to try and get more confident with the ball, but I have reached limits that I didn’t think I would. Now I’m going to take it a step further.”
The junior was a monster on the glass for the Liberty girls last season, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, and if she can step up her game even further, it will be huge for Liberty this season.
Another big returner for Liberty is Landis, who looked strong during the scrimmage and seems to be another player who could leap the Lady Mounties.
“I feel like we are more focused on passing the ball around and getting defenses tied and getting somebody open,” Landis said. “This team has pretty good speed; we don’t have the tallest girls, but our speed is really good.”
Landis, who averaged just under four points and four rebounds in her sophomore year, seems to look more comfortable on the court this season and is a player to watch for Liberty as she continues to expand her game.
With a wealth of returners as well as some new faces in Patterson and Nikki Kiscadden, who is expected to get some run this season, Liberty is looking to compete at a high level and make the District Playoffs and try to make some noise.
“They are all going to be a big part of the game,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Gregory said of the younger players. “We have a total of nine girls on the team; they are going to have to be intertwined in terms of playing multiple positions this year.”
They also moved up freshman Kaylee Graham who is expected to see the floor-time this season as well.
With some new faces and a lot of returning impact players, the goal remains the same for Liberty heading into the year; which is to make the District 4 playoffs.
“Our goal is to be over 0.500 and make it to the playoffs,” Gregory said. “We want to make the playoffs and be team-oriented and we want to be even across the board on offense.”
NP-Liberty starts their season with the Ryan Ostrom Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, at home as they look to open the year with a tournament victory.