The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (2-0) opened their season with back-to-back victories in the Kyle Lynn Memorial Tournament held in Montgomery where they used a strong defensive effort to topple Meadowbrook Christian on Friday, Dec. 10, and Montgomery on Saturday, Dec. 11 to claim the top spot in the tournament.
They also picked up a 50-40 win over Towanda on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and are clicking on all cylinders on the defensive end of the floor to start their year as they sit at a perfect 3-0.
“It was a huge boost and to go down and win, people down there didn’t think we would have anything,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said of winning the Kyle Lynn Memorial Tournament. “They are playing with a little chip on their shoulder, it gives up two things; one, they want to show we are better than people thought we would be and two we are going to compete night in and night out.”
Compete is exactly what the Liberty boys did, and in their first matchup of the evening had to stave off a tough Meadowbrook team on Friday, Dec. 10 who were able to mount a late comeback that fell short as Liberty took home a 44-38 victory.
With their players not having the opportunity to play an entire varsity game up to this point, they had a lapse late as Meadowbrook outscored the Mounties 21-9 and close the score to within just one point at 30-29 in the third quarter, but were able to tighten up in the fourth to pull out the win.
“In the third quarter, we took off the defensive intensity. We were not playing help-side defense and we were lazy,” Litzelman said. “Midway through the quarter we switched to half-court trap and we got traps and steals and we got the lead back and we hung on.”
During the win, Liberty was led by some breakout performances from senior Devin Bradly who notched 15 points in his first career start and used his defensive abilities on the perimeter to create a game-high six steals and used many of them to get out in transition for easy buckets.
Also with an extremely productive night on both ends was senior Noah Shedden who was the only other player on his team in double-digits and scored 12 points while also matching Bradley’s game-high six steals and grabbing five boards on the night.
Shedden took on the top defensive assignment for Liberty in the win and is another bright spot for a team who will look to lean on defense this season.
The Mounties feel as though they have a multitude of strong defenders to throw at any given player on any given night.
“It just shows you, Friday Noah Shedden had to take their best players and it was the best matchup for us,” Coach Litzelman said. “On Saturday, Bradley played (Logan) Almeida and he played great defense as well.”
Junior Derek Litzelman, who is the only starter who has played significant time during previous seasons’, added seven points and hit his team’s only three-pointer.
He was also able to add five boards, one assist, and three steals but his leadership and ability to steady the ship for his team when things become chaotic was key in the Mounties coming away with a tournament victory.
“I think Derek, he keeps us so calm in the games,” Coach Litzelman said. “Without him on the court, it becomes a bit more chaotic. If he can add some scoring dimension, it’s a big bonus for us…He is a floor general and keeps everyone calm out there and in both games, it just seems like there was chaos when he was off the floor.”
Senior Hunter Thompson added six points, five rebounds and two assists while Kyle Davis also added four rebounds, two assists, three steals and four points in the victory.
In their finals matchup on Saturday, Dec. 11 the Mounties were able to completely clamp down on the Montgomery Red Raiders as they used an early lead and some extremely impressive defense to hold their opponent under 30 points in a 40-29 victory.
“I have always said as a coach, in baseball the pitching and the defense are usually ahead of the hitters at the beginning of the season,” Coach Litzelman said of his team’s defensive performance over the weekend. “I think our defense is much better than our offense, but we need to do a better job executing our offense. “
NP-Liberty led wire-to-wire, with Davis knocking down two three-pointers to open up the Mounties scoring as they built a 10-4 lead in the first quarter of play.
They would outscore Montgomery in every quarter but the third, which was an 11-11 draw, and cruised to the final buzzer as their defense was able to push them to a first-place finish at the Kyle Lynn Memorial Tournament.
Davis would end up leading the Liberty team in scoring on the night with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double on 50% shooting with three triples, and showcased how the Liberty team will rely on balanced scoring this season with no one providing the lion’s share of offensive production like in previous seasons.
I just don’t see it where we will have someone light it up and score a million points on any given night,” Coach Litzelman said. “We have to play transition defense and get easy baskets to help us win some of these tighter games… Everyone can pitch in and pick up the scoring.”
Liberty would continue to stifle Montgomery in the second quarter, and the defense played on Montgomery’s premier shooter and scorer Logan Almeda by Bradley proved to be effective as he was held to just 13 points on 4-20 shooting on the night.
Bradley has already shown himself as an impressive perimeter defender in just two games as he added six points to go along with one steal, three boards, and one assist on the night.
Shedden once again reached double-digit scoring with 10 points to go with his seven boards and one steal and Derek Litzelman had an extremely impressive day rebounding the basketball pulling down a game-high 12 boards for the Mounties while dishing out three assists and scoring three points as well.
Thompson added five points, four rebounds and one steal, Talon Kolb scored two points with one rebound, Stettson McGovern scored two points and Caiden Alexander dished out two assists while corralling four rebounds as well in the Mounties win.
In their next action of the week, Liberty traveled to Towanda on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to take on Towanda as they came away with their third-straight win to start the season with another strong defensive effort where they held on for a 50-40 victory over the Black Knights.
The Mounties used another impressive defensive effort where they held Towanda to just nine points in order to build and used balance scoring to build a 28-9 advantage at the half.
The shooting was strong for the Mounties early, as they knocked down five first-half triples with Shedden and Bradley each knocking down two in that span.
“Thanks to a solid first half the Mounties were able to hold on for the win,” Coach Litzelman said. “Great shooting by Towanda in the second half made the game close, but clutch foul shooting down the stretch sealed the game.”
In the second half, Thompson and Derek Litzelman closed things out as they combined for 16 of the Mounties final 22 points and were a combined 10-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Mounties string together their third win of the year.
Thompson was the newest leading scoring for Liberty as he used a nine-point second half to rack up a game-high 14 points.
Derek Litzelman also had a much stronger game on offense and got to the line for seven times and hit on five attempts as he scored 11 points on the night.
Bradley used two three-pointers to rack up 10 points while Shedden scored eight points on two triples as well.
Davis chipped in four points and the now 3-0 Mounties have been on a defensive rampage to start their season, only allowing a minuscule 36 points per game.
They now have a daunting stretch ahead of them as they take on Wellsboro on Saturday, Dec. 19, Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and a tournament over the Christmas break.
“I think a lot of teams thought we were going to be a pushover this year,” Coach Litzelman said of his teams’ play so far. “These guys are going to compete every night… We are going into every gym to give 100 percent.”
They will take the floor again on Saturday when they travel to Wellsboro for a noon tip-off against the undefeated Hornets.