LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (10-2) played two pivotal games over the past week where they were able to push past the Wyalusing Rams (10-4) on Saturday, Feb. 20 and fell just short to the Troy Trojans (16-2) on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
In their first matchup against Wyalusing, the Mounties came out on fire, hitting seven first quarter threes that led to a big 32-6 advantage.
Senior Koleton Roupp led the charge in the first quarter flurry, hitting three of those seven triples and got himself out of a mid-season shooting slump to help his team build a big lead against the Rams.
“It felt really good,” Roupp said. “Me and coach talked and I knew I had to come in and get out of my slump if we want to go far in the postseason.”
Roupp did just that.
The senior connected on four triples in the game to net 12 points for the Mounties.
The Rams continued to chip at the lead, but the explosive start for the Mounties proved to be too much for Wyalusing, who despite finding some rhythm in the second half, couldn’t put a dent into the deficit.
“This win was big,” Roupp said. “It gives us a big confidence boost.”
The Mounties were led in scoring by Brandon Thompson who netted 20 points and had his way against the Rams in the paint for most of the night. He also recorded six rebounds and two blocks in the effort.
Noah Spencer also had a strong night, scoring the basketball and netted 18 points while hauling in a team-high seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He also swiped a team-high four steals in the win.
“It all starts on the defensive end,” Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “I thought we played really well not giving up anything easy. Brandon (Thompson) was dominant on the inside and stopped them from getting anything easy at the rim.”
The Mounties cruised to the final buzzer with a 70-45 victory for their tenth victory of the 2021 season.
In their next contest, the Mounties hosted the Troy Trojans who boasted the best record in the Northern Tier League and were looking to clinch their first NTL Large School Title in 11 years.
The game remained back-and-forth throughout the evening with neither team gaining much of an advantage until the second half of play.
After a Colton Litzelman buzzer beater at the half, Troy held just a 27-25 lead.
In the third quarter, things started to click for the Mounties, especially on defense, as they started to rally to grab a lead heading into the fourth.
Up to this point, Litzelman had put together possibly his best all-around performance of his career, and held the most explosive scorer in the NTL in Ty Barrett to just 13 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The defensive effort saw the Mounties hold a 42-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter and seemingly in control, but then Barrett heated up.
Twenty-two fourth quarter-points by Barrett changed the entire course of events, as he knocked down contested shots, deep threes, circus layups and feasted from the free throw line as the Trojans outscored the Mounties 28-9 in the frame to push them to their first league-title with a 62-51 win.
Barrett led all scorers with 35 points for Troy and Ethan Van Noy netted 12 points on four three-pointers.
The Mounties were paced by Spencer who scored 19 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Thompson recorded a big double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Litzelman stuffed the stat-sheet for the Mounties as he scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and grabbed three steals in a gritty, inspired performance for the senior.
The Mounties have a gauntlet of games during the remainder of the week, as they traveled to Canton on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and play every day this week to end their 2021 season.
In order to clinch their second consecutive NTL Small School Titles, the Mounties need to win at least win two of their final four games.