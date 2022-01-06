The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (5-3) basketball team was able to pick up their fifth win of the 2021-2022 season on the road against a tough non-league opponent in the Meadowbrook Christian team (6-3) in a 49-40 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“After a slow start, the Mounties used good defense to end up taking a lead at the end of the first quarter,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “They were able to answer Meadowbook’s run in the second half and hold on for the win.”
During the first quarter, the Mounties’ offense took some time to find some rhythm as they only netted 12 points, but their defense was able to keep them in the lead as they held their opponent to just nine.
Kyle Davis knocked down two key triples in the frame to pace his team and keep them in an advantageous position.
In the next frame, the Mounties defense continued to excel as they kept the pressure on and only allowed four points on just one made field goal in the frame while the Mounties scored another 12 points on the back of a strong frame from Hunter Thompson who scored seven points including a three-pointer that helped them build a 24-13 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Mounties started to get things going on offense and exploded for 19 points while Thompson and Derek Litzelman did a majority of the heavy lifting as the duo combined for 12 of those points.
Davis knocked down his third triple of the night in the frame to help his team, but the Meadowbrook team continued to fight as they matched the 19-point total from the Mounties as they had four players get on the board in the quarter with Meadowbrooks Ashton Corelo catching fire for seven points and Mike Smith scoring seven as well as they looked to try and mount a comeback.
But the Mounties defense would stiffen in the final frame, and despite only scoring eight points of their own they held their opponent to the same mark as they held on for their fifth win of the year by a score of 49-40.
In the win, Thompson continued to play well on offense for the Mounties as he led his team in scoring with a game-high 16 points while also dishing out two assists, nabbing a team-high four steals, and pulling down six boards.
Davis added nine points, all from the three-point line, to go along with his one rebound, two steals, two assists and one block.
Litzelman, Devin Bradley and Noah Shedden each added eight points in another balanced night for the Liberty offense.
Shedden was also able to add a team-high nine boards while dishing out one assist, blocking one shot and grabbing two steals on the night while Litzelman added four boards, two assists, and a steal while Bradley notched a solid three steals in the effort.
With the win, Liberty sits in second place in the Northern Tier League Small School standings just a few games back from the Wyalusing team.
They will have a chance to improve on their already strong start and supplant Wyalusing on Thursday, Jan. 6 as they host the Rams at 7:30 p.m. in a clash between the two top teams in the Small School Division.