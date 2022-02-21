LIBERTY – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (8-14) girls basketball team was able to finish off their regular season with an emphatic victory over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (4-17) here on Friday, Feb. 11 with a 45-24 victory that was spearheaded by an explosive outing from Elizabeth Ritchie who netted a game-high 20 points to go with 16 rebounds in an impressive double-double.
Liberty would find themselves playing from behind early, and despite what the score infers they would need to claw back after a scoreless first frame that saw them fall behind rapidly 5-0 after one quarter.
CV would be pushed by Paisley Nudd in the first as she knocked down a three-pointer while Ella Churchill added two points, as well as the Lady Indians, built up a 5-0 lead after one quarter over Liberty.
But after their slow start, Liberty would take complete control of the night.
Ritchie would score 14 of her teams’ 14 points in the second frame while the Liberty defense would turn it on and hold CV to just three points in an impressive rallying point for the Lady Mounties that saw them flip the script and head into the half up 14-8 on the back of an incredible Ritchie scoring spurt.
With the momentum completely in their favor, Liberty would dominate the second half and spread the scoring out in the third period where they netted 15 points.
Jaclyn Nelson knocked down a three-pointer, Sidney Landis knocked down two shots for four points, Ritchie added two points, Tierney Patterson added four, and Nikki Kiscadden added two points in a well-rounded frame for the Lady Mounties.
On the other end, CV would be on the wrong end of an inspired defensive effort for the Mounties, as they were held under 10 points for the third-straight quarter of the game, and only netted five points.
Maddie Millard would pace the scoring for CV in the quarter, netting four points, but it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding as they found themselves down by a lopsided mark of 29-13.
CV would finally top the 10-point mark in the fourth quarter with 11 points, and Churchill would take over and try to bring her team back into contention with an impressive 10-point frame, but it was too little too late as the lead proved to be too large to dent.
For Liberty, they would once again pour in the scoring with a big 16-point frame that was highlighted by three-pointers from Kaylee Graham and Patterson while both Landis and Ritchie poured in four points as they cruised to the final buzzer with a regular-season finale win over CV by a score of 45-24.
Liberty received a huge night from Ritchie who sparked an offense that was held scoreless in the first as she netted a game-high 20 points and 16 rebounds in one of the best performances of her career.
Landis was able to add seven points, Patterson scored seven points, Kiscadden added four points while both Nelson and Graham scored three points in the win.
The CV girl’s season came to a close in the loss but were led by a strong night from Churchill who poured in a team-high 12 points in the loss.
Millard was able to add four points, Nudd scored three and both Makenzie Surine and Renee Abbott scored two points in the loss for the CV Lady Indians.
NP-Liberty now enters the District 4 Class A Playoffs as the seventh seed and will take on the two-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (13-9) on the road in Coal Township on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.