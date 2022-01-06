The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (1-6) were able to get themselves into the win-column for the 2021-2022 season as they were able to split games in the Canton Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.
During their first game of the tournament, Liberty took on a talented Millville team and were unable to pick up the win as Millville used a strong defensive effort to hold Liberty in check as they picked up a 58-24 win.
The Lady Mounties got off to a strong start in the game, and kept things close in the first quarter as they had five players score and were led by a four-point start to the game for Tierney Patterson on their way to 12 points.
But despite the strong offensive showing, Millville was more than able to keep up as they netted 15 points of their own on the back of an eight-point outburst from Millville’s Kaylie Stiner as they held a narrow lead of 15-12 after one quarter of play.
Despite keeping things close early, Millville would completely dominate the next three quarters of play as they out-scored Liberty 43-12 to finish the game and push themselves to the Championship round while Liberty would fall the consolation round.
In the loss, Liberty got strong outings from Patterson who finished with a team-high six points while Sidney Landis added five and both Jaclyn Nelson and Darby Stetter each contributed four points as well.
In the consolation round, Liberty would face off against the Galeton Lady Tigers where they were able to finally get their coveted first victory of the season in a 42-16 trouncing.
The NP-Liberty defense would cause problems for Galeton throughout the night and they held the Lady Tigers to eight first half points on their way to a big lead.
They would double up Galeton at the half by a count of 16-8, but the offense would find much more success in the ensuing quarters as they began to open things up.
Liberty would net 12 points in the third quarter with Nelson leading the charge pouring in six points in the frame as they extended their lead to 28-10.
In the fourth, the trend would continue as the Lady Mounties would get their best offensive quarter of the night in a 14-points frame that had six players contribute points and Elizabeth Ritchie finishing things off for Liberty with a four-point frame.
They would hold Galeton to just two final quarter points as they sealed the deal on their first win of the 2021-2022 season.
In the victory, Liberty had two players reach double-figures with Ritchie taking the lead with a 13-point, 19-rebound monster double-double that also saw her grab a game-high six steals as well.
Landis also notched double-digit scoring in the win with 10 while also adding five boards, two steals and one assist.
Nelson scored seven points, Stetter also added five points, Kiscaddin chipped in four points, Mackenzie Broughton scored two and Patterson added one point in the Liberty win.
Galeton, who was only able to score 12 points in the effort, were led by an outstanding performance from Alli Macensky who had nine of those points.
Coming fresh off their first win of the season, Liberty traveled to Williamson on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to take on the Lady Warriors.
To find out how they performed, make sure to check out next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette as well as the Free Press-Courier.