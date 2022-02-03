The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-13) traveled to take on the Towanda Lady Black Knights (14-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 but were unable to steal a win from the top Northern Tier League Large School team as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 59-14 final score.
The Lady Tigers were unable to score more than five points in any quarter of the game, with the Towanda defense playing extremely well in the win.
Towanda would roar out of the gates scoring 27 points in the first frame, with Porschia Bennett netting eight points and Paige Manchester scoring 13 points to push their team out to a 27-3 advantage.
Megan Spohn was the only player to connect on a field goal during the frame while Shaniyah Sparrow chipped in a free throw as well.
The gap only widened as the game continued, with Towanda pouring in another 14 points with the combo of Manchester and Bennett continuing to thrive as they combined for another nine points in the quarter.
Mansfield would score just four points in the quarter on the other end, with Spohn recording her second bucket of the game and Sparrow also scoring a bucket as they headed into halftime down 41-7.
The third quarter was more of the same, as Towanda would close the door on Mansfield early as they outscored the Lady Tigers 15-4 in the frame with Bennett and Manchester continuing to do the heavy lifting on offense as they combined for 10 of those points.
Mansfield would get a bucket from Addison Farrewr and two free throws from McKenna Lightner as they headed into the fourth down 56-8.
Towanda would take their foot off the gas in the final frame, scoring just five points, while holding Mansfield to just three as they finished things off with a big 61-11 victory.
Mansfield was led by Spohn who netted four points while both Sparrow and Addison Farrer would add three points.
Lightner and Saige Lehman would also net two points apiece as Mansfield struggled on offense against a tenacious Towanda defense.
The Lady Black Knights were paced by 21-point outings for both Bennett and Manchester who were unstoppable in the first three-quarters of play.
The Mansfield girls will look to bounce back with a win as they host Montgomery on Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon in a non-league showdown.