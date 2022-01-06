The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (2-5) were unable to pick up a road win on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as they fell to a non-league opponent in the Northern Potter Lady Panthers by a score of 54-25.
The Northern Potter team was able to use a huge first half to gain control of the contest, with the Lady Panthers out-scoring the Lady Tigers 31-13.
Mansfield was led in the first two quarters by Addison Farrer, who was one of the few players able to get things going in the first half as she netted six of her teams’ points during the first half.
Northern Potter would continue to excel on the offensive end of the floor in the second half, as they poured in the scoring to the tune of 23 second-half points.
Mansfield would show some fight in the third quarter, as they put up a team-high 10 points in the frame headlined by Ella Farrer knocking down two triples and scoring eight points in the frame, but Northern Potter would tighten up on defense and hold the Lady Tigers to just two fourth-quarter points and cruise to the final count of 54-25.
Northern Potter was led by Rebecca Martin, who scored a game-high 19 points in the win and was lethal throughout the first three quarters where she netted 17 of those points on their way to building a big lead.
Also with a big game for NOPO was Courtney Martin, who poured in 16 points while knocking down a game-high three triples in the winning effort.
Mansfield was led by a strong outing from Ella Farrer who ended the contest with 11 points for her team, nearly half of her teams’ points.
Addison Farrer was able to add six points while Payton Chapel, Mckenna Lightner and Megan Spohn each were able to chip in two points as well as the Lady Tigers are still looking for their third win of the 2021-2022 season.
In the next contest for the NP-Mansfield girls, they traveled to Sayre to take on the Lady Redskins on Monday, Jan. 3 and were able to pick up a big win by a score of 38-8.
The Mansfield defense came to play, and allowed less than 10 points in their third victory of the 2021-2022 season and never allowed more than four points in a single quarter.
The Lady Tigers offense also had a much-improved effort, as they used a strong first half where they netted 23 points on their way to a huge 23-6 advantage.
Chapel was able to lead the way throughout the first two periods of play, as she had nine points including a three-pointer that helped her team build their lead.
They would continue to dominate in the second half, and despite only scoring 15 points held the Sayre girls to just two total points in the second half including a goose egg in the final frame on their way to a 38-8 win.
Chapel led the way for Mansfield as she netted a game-high 14 points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the winning effort.
Shaniyah Sparrow also had a strong night offensively with eight points while McKenna Lightner, Addison Farrer and Jolyn Farrer each added four points in a big win for the Mansfield girls.
Fresh off their first win of the New Year, the NP-Mansfield girls will look to string together back-to-back wins as they host the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Wednesday, Jan. 5 with a chance to move to 4-5 on the season.